The NYPD is looking to identify a man who impersonated a UPS delivery worker and robbed an apartment in Brooklyn. Police say a suspect dressed as a UPS employee earlier in June to enter a 28-year-old man's apartment at Winthrop Street and East 94th Street. The suspect hit the victim in the head multiple times with a wooden stick and forced himself into the apartment.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO