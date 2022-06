This magical lakehouse is mere steps away from the water and there is room for you and seven friends to enjoy a relaxing summer getaway. The gorgeous lakefront Airbnb in Ontario has a spacious deck where you can take in fiery sunsets over the water, and it's only about an hour from the city of Ottawa. The house has a clean, modern look and you can get your sweat on in a private sauna that has a window overlooking the water.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO