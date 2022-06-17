Abilene Man Charged with Homicide of Infant Daughter

ABILENE, TX – Abilene Detectives arrested a 29-year-old Abilene man and charged him with Homicide. Raymond Medina was initially arrested for an unrelated family violence warrant on June 14, 2022. He remained in custody while detectives with the Special and Major Investigations Bureaus investigated the death of his infant child.

On June 14, 2022, at around 10 a.m., police received an initial call in regards to the death of an infant that appeared suspicious in nature. Officers and detectives responded to Hendrick Medical Center where they learned that the infant had been brought to the hospital by the child’s mother. The investigation led investigators to believe that the death was due to severe child abuse.

On June 17, a murder warrant was issued for First Degree Felony Murder. Medina remains in the Taylor County Jail with a bond of two million dollars. At this time the investigation is ongoing.