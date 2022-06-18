Deadly collision between dump truck, pickup truck on Johns Island under investigation

A Charleston County School District teacher had her license suspended after allegedly showing up to work with a blood alcohol level over two times the legal limit. Laurie Smith, a former educator with the district, reportedly was at work on May 7 of last year with a blood alcohol content of .18%, according to test results at the time. Smith has over 30 years of experience as a teacher and has no prior record of disciplinary action by CCSD.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC ・ 7 HOURS AGO