Deadly collision between dump truck, pickup truck on Johns Island under investigation

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say one person was injured after a shooting at the Exchange at Windsor Hill apartment Monday night. Officers responded to the apartments at 8240 Windsor Hill Blvd. around 10:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a victim with gunshot wounds who was...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: Police say all lanes are reopen as of about 1 p.m. Charleston Police say a gravel spill has closed one lane of traffic on 526 westbound Tuesday. The spill is near the base of the Westmoreland Bridge. Drivers are advised traffic is slowed in...
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A 77-year-old woman was left with serious injuries Tuesday afternoon after she was attacked by a pit bull, according to a spokesperson with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened on Jasmine Drive at around 4 p.m. The owner of the dog helped...
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man was injured after his vehicle hit a tree and caught fire Saturday, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials. The crash happened around over the weekend at Cooks Hill Road and Clearwater Lane. According to fire officials, the Chevrolet Tahoe failed to negotiate...
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Law Enforcement agents are investigating an inmate death at the Hill Finklea Detention Center in Berkeley County. According to SLED, the inmate was found dead around 6:30 a.m. from "an apparent medical event." "The inmate was found unresponsive at the detention center...
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County deputies say two people are dead and two others injured after a shooting at a nightclub in Colleton. Deputies responded to the Hang Time Night Club- at 1109 Rivers Street- around 2:40 a.m. for reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, they began aiding...
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — It has been about seven months since a shooting at a Berkeley County gun store left a man dead. Alison and Stefan met almost a decade ago in Okinawa where they were stationed. Steve was serving in the Army, while Alison was in the Air Force at the time.
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County Sheriff's Office leaders plan to hold a ribbon cutting Thursday at the new Sangaree substation. The sheriff's office has already opened five new substations across the county in an effort to better serve citizens. This will be the sixth substation. The Sangaree...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Lowcountry kids who perform acts of service could receive some tasty rewards this summer!. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office and Papa Johns have come together to offer citations good for a small, one-topping pizza!. Children seen doing good deeds or safe actions could find...
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Officer Ransom Walters of James B. Edwards Elementary has been named the School Resource Officer of the Lowcountry Region and the State of South Carolina by the South Carolina Association of School Resource Officers, the school announced on Tuesday. Earlier this year, ABC News...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — Heads up, boaters!. A new law in South Carolina now prohibits "wake surfing" on all state waters within 200 feet of a dock, a person in the water or an anchored watercraft. Officials define wake surfing as operating “a vessel that is ballasted in the...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It’s been a touch cooler the last two days, but the last week has brought unusually hot June weather to the Lowcountry. But was it hot enough to force downtown carriage companies to shut down? ABC News 4 took those concerns directly to one carriage company owner.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston readers living in the city's Dorchester County sections will soon have a new place to turn some pages!. Dorchester County Council is holding a groundbreaking ceremony for the North Charleston Branch Library. The event is scheduled for Monday, June 27 around 10...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — They say a picture is worth a thousand words. For Alison Mrgan, pictures are all she has now since her husband, Steve, was shot and killed at the gun shop he was working at in November. "It was just so unfair to my daughter. She...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The agenda is set for Tuesday's city council meeting in Charleston. However, it is something not up for discussion that is getting the most attention: pay for first responders. Despite this not being on the agenda, it's not stopping a group of firefighters from having...
A Charleston County School District teacher had her license suspended after allegedly showing up to work with a blood alcohol level over two times the legal limit. Laurie Smith, a former educator with the district, reportedly was at work on May 7 of last year with a blood alcohol content of .18%, according to test results at the time. Smith has over 30 years of experience as a teacher and has no prior record of disciplinary action by CCSD.
Charleston-area CSL Plasma Centers are launching an appreciation week for donors while also spreading awareness of the ongoing need for donations. "There is a critical and ongoing need for human plasma to produce life-saving medicines for people with rare diseases," event organizers said. "CSL Plasma, one of the world's largest collectors of human plasma, needs plasma donations and invites people to learn about donating at its CSL Plasma collection centers across the U.S."
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Amazing to think, it is ten years later. 2012. A month, that touched a nerve. A time, that transcended sports. The Goose Creek Gators, in the playoffs, looking to defend their 2011 state championship in football. Pulled from the playoffs, season over, for self-reporting an ineligible player.
SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — $19 million in federal grants from the Federal Aviation Administration are set to be distributed to twenty airports in South Carolina. The grants are aimed at improvement projects like terminal upgrades and runway repairs. Charleston International Airport will get $2.5 million to improve taxiway lighting...
The Medical University of South Carolina will begin Tuesday offering the COVID-19 vaccine to children six months old to 5 years old. Over the weekend, the Centers for Disease Control began recommending the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for children under 5. Since the start of the pandemic, about 140 children 6 months to 4 years old have been hospitalized with COVID at MUSC. They also are reminding parents that kids can spread COVID to adults and people who are more vulnerable to the illness, and believe the latest development in the vaccine could lower COVID rates in schools.
