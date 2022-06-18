ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Deadly collision between dump truck, pickup truck on Johns Island under investigation

By Joseph Erickson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that took place Friday afternoon on Johns Island. At 12:51 p.m., a dump truck collided with a pickup truck...

