Suelflow Steps Down from Head Golf Coach Position

The show of charming, nostalgic paintings is up at Arts + Literature Laboratory through August 13. In her exhibition The Cottage, showing through August 13 at Arts + Literature Laboratory, artist Breehan James documents the timelessness and beauty of the American “Up North” by creating intimate Plein-air gouache portraits of her family’s Forest County vacation cottage, built in the 1960s by her grandfather and his siblings. This place so rife with nostalgia is a portal connecting the past to the present, reaching from generation to generation, taking viewers back to the playful energy and blissful innocence of youth.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO