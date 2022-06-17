ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Suelflow Steps Down from Head Golf Coach Position

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUKESHA, Wis. – Marcus Suelflow is stepping down from his position as Head Men's and Women's Golf Coach of the Carroll University golf programs effectively immediately. "Marcus made an impact with these young men and women on our golf...

WISN

Kohler golf pros play all 100 holes on property in one day

KOHLER, Wis. — Four pros from Kohler played all 100 championship holes at Destination Kohler in one day to raise money for charity and celebrate 100 years of the Wisconsin PGA. Michael O’Reilly, David Albrecht, Mike Aschenbach and Dan Hastreiter played Whistling Straits, Irish, Blackwolf Run River and Meadow...
KOHLER, WI
Channel 3000

Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association announce All-State, All-District teams

MADISON, Wis. — The cream of the Wisconsin high school baseball crop was recognized Saturday. The Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association announced this year’s All-State and All-District teams. Talent on the All-State team spans all corners of the state, with some local talent making an appearance. Sun Prairie pitcher...
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

23-year-old reopens and revives sports complex in West Bend

WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Theran Wanta is putting new life into his hometown with Stingers Golf and Recreation. Theran reopened the old mini golf course and driving range that people have visited in West Bend for decades, Blue Dog. "People are sort of surprised when they meet me...
WEST BEND, WI
WISN

Entire graduating class of south side Milwaukee high school accepted into college

MILWAUKEE — A south side Milwaukee high school senior class has a 100% college acceptance rate. "I will be going to Marquette University focusing on public relations," senior Cecilia Mercado Martin said. "I'm going to UWM focusing on accounting as my major," Gustavo Aguirre said. They're two of the...
tonemadison.com

Breehan James’ “The Cottage” celebrates “Up North” Wisconsin vacation culture

The show of charming, nostalgic paintings is up at Arts + Literature Laboratory through August 13. In her exhibition The Cottage, showing through August 13 at Arts + Literature Laboratory, artist Breehan James documents the timelessness and beauty of the American “Up North” by creating intimate Plein-air gouache portraits of her family’s Forest County vacation cottage, built in the 1960s by her grandfather and his siblings. This place so rife with nostalgia is a portal connecting the past to the present, reaching from generation to generation, taking viewers back to the playful energy and blissful innocence of youth.
WISCONSIN STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | Gearing up for new Culver’s to open Monday, June 20 in Hartford, WI

June 18, 2022 – Hartford, WI – It’s friends and family day at Culver’s in Hartford, WI as the new custard restaurant prepares its staff to open a store at 1285 E. Sumner Street. There will be a ribbon-cutting in Hartford on Monday, June 20 around...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Harbor Freight to open mid-fall in Grafton

GRAFTON — Harbor Freight Tools is officially coming to Grafton, with plans to open mid-fall in a portion of the former Pick ‘n Save store on Wisconsin Avenue and Falls Road. Harbor Freight Communications and Content Director Craig Hoffman confirmed two weeks ago that they were looking at...
GRAFTON, WI
wuwm.com

Concerns, possible benefits of the Republican National Convention potentially coming to Milwaukee

If chosen by Republicans over Nashville, Milwaukee will host the 2024 Republican National Convention. A unanimous Milwaukee Common Council vote earlier this month approved a framework agreement that was then signed by Mayor Cavalier Johnson. Still, not everyone is onboard, including several labor and advocacy organizations representing workers, immigrants and communities of color.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

High heat for Monday, Tuesday expected

It’s going to feel like summer for the next 2 days in southeast Wisconsin, that’s for sure. Both the National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan and Storm Team 4 are predicting very humid conditions for Monday and Tuesday. Highs could reach 94 degrees Monday, with highs around 95 Tuesday....
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Cruising the Great Lakes: Day Three: Ontario

We're cruising the Great Lakes on the Viking Octantis, which visits Milwaukee every couple of weeks this summer as part of its ongoing journey around the inland seas. We arrived in Canadian waters early this morning and so all the toys came out. Even the submarine was deployed, likely for testing before passengers get on board.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wglr.com

Missing central Wisconsin man found dead Friday

Colligan’s vehicle was found in the Royalton area near a family member’s home later that day with his phone and wallet still inside. Crews searched the Little Wolf River to try to find his body. Friday night, the sheriff’s office said in a news release he had been...
ROYALTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Town of Polk home a total loss after Friday fire

TOWN OF POLK — A residential fire led to the total loss of a home in the 3400 block of Town Line Road in the Town of Polk on Friday morning. According to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were alerted by multiple callers to a house fire at 12:16 a.m., and when they arrived at the residence the house was fully engulfed in flames.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
WISN

Street vendor suffers freak accident

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee-area street vendor suffered first- and second-degree burns at her biggest gig of the year. She shared her story exclusively with WISN 12 News in hopes of helping other small business owners stay safe during windy conditions. Vincenzia Zamora, 22, owns Kra-Z Cravings, a small business...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

'UPFRONT' recap: Wisconsin and Washington look ahead to SCOTUS decision, bipartisan gun bill

MILWAUKEE — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz from Texas will be in Milwaukee Saturday, headlining an event meant to mobilize Republican voters ahead of the midterms. "It absolutely underscores that Wisconsin is a pivotal battleground," Cruz said on WISN 12's "UPFRONT," which is produced in partnership with WisPolitics.com. "It has been a perennial purple state. It is a battleground. The road to a Senate majority comes through Wisconsin."
MILWAUKEE, WI

