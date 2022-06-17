ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chardon, OH

Upcoming Community Events

By Submitted
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOVE FEST is an annual open-air music festival that takes place on Chardon Square, located in Chardon, Ohio on June 25th from noon-12pm. LOVE FEST gives stage to the up-and-coming heroes of the next generation of music. We embrace bands from as far way as Canada as well as...

Hiram Township News

Hiram Twp. – At the last meeting, Township Trustees discussed the details of a Community Open House event that takes place on Saturday, June 18th. The event will be held at Hiram Township’s new facility at 6352 State Route 82. At Saturday’s event, visitors will have the opportunity...
HIRAM, OH
All About Beekeeping

Are you interested in learning what it’s like to be a Beekeeper? Join Master Gardener Volunteer and Beekeeper of 10 years, Susan Dunlap, for a presentation consisting of some basic bee biology, the responsibilities and challenges of being a beekeeper and the necessity of bees in the environment. Susan’s...
BURTON, OH
Garrettsville Village Council News

Garrettsville – At the June 8, 2022 council meeting, a public hearing was held for the purpose of obtaining public input on Ordinance 2022-19, which approves and adopts a permanent budget for the village of Garrettsville in 2023. Nobody present at the hearing had any comment, and the public hearing was closed shortly after. Following the public hearing, the regular council meeting was called to order by Mayor Rick Patrick.
GARRETTSVILLE, OH
Cheese Making Workshop & Demo

Say Cheese! Ever wanted to try your hand at home cheesemaking? Join Abbe Turner of Lucky Penny Farm on June 18th, 2022 at the Portage County Fairgrounds – Dining Hall from 10AM-12PM to learn the tricks of the trade for making delicious cheeses at home. A simple ricotta will be made along with a demo on edible flowers, cheese boards, and elegant appetizers for summer entertaining. Samples provided; all questions answered. Class size is limited for personal attention. The cost of this program is $35.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
Mantua Village News

Mantua – At Council’s last meeting, Mayor Clark and Police Chief Joe Urso presented a Proclamation honoring the village’s Head Dispatcher. Mayor Clark noted, “Today marks the end of an era. Linda Wilke, our Head Dispatcher, retired after almost 31 years with the Mantua Police Department.” Wilke was presented with a Proclamation at the May Council Meeting, a day that was officially named as “Linda Wilke Day”. Mayor Clark noted that Wilke’s tenure with the department lasted through five Mayors, two Police Chiefs, and countless officers and dispatchers. Clark noted, “Over the years, Linda impacted the department’s employees in their professional life, as well as their personal lives.” Mayor Clark and Council thanked Wilke for her years of service to the village and wished her well on her retirement.
MANTUA, OH
Down the Old Road…Would You Take Us For A Ride?

“You have the coolest old cars. I enjoy reading about them all the time in the Villager. Would you consider taking me, my sister and her husband for a long ride in one of your old cars? Maybe we could go to a specific destination, make an afternoon of it. It would be a belated Christmas gift for him. We all like old cars. He would like that very much. I am willing to pay you for your time.” So said Lori Folger, long time resident of Hiram, Ohio. She also knew that I was a woodworker, something that I haven’t written all that much about. Possibly it’s from the church craft shows where I generally put out a table of bowls, turned boxes, tchotchke and the like, when we play music. I price them accordingly because people around here can’t pay as much as this stuff goes for in the city. I live here!
MANTUA, OH

