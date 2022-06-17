Upcoming Community Events

“You have the coolest old cars. I enjoy reading about them all the time in the Villager. Would you consider taking me, my sister and her husband for a long ride in one of your old cars? Maybe we could go to a specific destination, make an afternoon of it. It would be a belated Christmas gift for him. We all like old cars. He would like that very much. I am willing to pay you for your time.” So said Lori Folger, long time resident of Hiram, Ohio. She also knew that I was a woodworker, something that I haven’t written all that much about. Possibly it’s from the church craft shows where I generally put out a table of bowls, turned boxes, tchotchke and the like, when we play music. I price them accordingly because people around here can’t pay as much as this stuff goes for in the city. I live here!

MANTUA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO