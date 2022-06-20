ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ron DeSantis doubles down on decision not to order Covid vaccines for children, calling risk ‘media hysteria’

By Josh Marcus
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jMNtn_0gEXoRnH00

Florida officials are doubling down on their decision not to pre-order any Covid vaccines slated for children under five, ahead of the FDA’s likely approval of the treatment. It’s the only one of the 50 states to have declined to order any, according to the federal government.

“Parents are really frightened about Covid for their kids,” Governor Ron DeSantis said . “It’s because of media hysteria, it’s because of a lot of misinformation.”

The state has defended its choice, saying the federal procurement process is “convoluted” and providers in the state will still be able to order the vaccine, while patients will be able to get it at partnering pharmacies like CVS.

"The Florida Department of Health has made it clear to the federal government that states do not need to be involved in the convoluted vaccine distribution process, especially when the federal government has a track record of developing inconsistent and unsustainable Covid-19 policies," said a representative from the agency.

The White House condemned the decision.

"By being the only state—this is Florida—not preordering, which means that paediatricians, for example, in Florida will not have immediate ready access to vaccines, some pharmacies and community health centers in the state get access through federal distribution channels, but those options are limited for parents. We encouraged Florida on several occasions to order vaccines ... and we will continue to do so," Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

So far, states have preordered 3.8m doses for young children.

The decision from Florida is hardly surprising, given Republican leaders’ general skepticism towards common Covid public health measures like vaccine and mask mandates.

The governor has moved to block businesses and schools from requiring vaccines, and recently threatened the Special Olympics with a $27.7m fine for its vaccine requirement.

The state is one of the few to advise against the vaccine for healthy children.

"Already the rates were low. So, we’re kind of scraping at the bottom of the barrel particularly with healthy kids, in terms of actually being able to quantify with any accuracy and any confidence, the infinite potential of benefit," Surgeon General Dr Joseph Ladapo said in March.

Mr Ladapo urged in 2021 that the release of the Pfizer vaccine itself be delayed until further study could be done.

Florida has the third most Covid cases per capita in the US , and the fourth-highest death rate.

Comments / 310

Apolo Kabali
4d ago

I will never tell another person what to do with their lives, personally iam very grateful to all the doctors, nurses janitors,paramedics, and cops who have fought for my life. Iam a cancer patient, I have already been vaccinated three times. I can feel more energy.

Reply(12)
52
John Mastin
4d ago

States get the vaccine....it's the people's choice whether they want them or not seems like FLORIDANs can no longer make decisions for themselves...they have list their freedom to choice...a dictator chooses for them...what a shame.

Reply(42)
58
Bad O Knows
5d ago

He needs to be indicted for his incompetence during Covid19 allowing Citizens to die for the sake of Economy revenue. Now he's making choices for Parents who want their Children vaccinated by not ordering vaccine. He's a clear and present danger to his State.

Reply(19)
65
NBC News

DeSantis weighs ordering child protective services to investigate parents who take kids to drag shows

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested Wednesday that he might urge the state's child protective services to investigate parents who take their children to drag shows. When asked by reporters whether he would support proposed legislation from a Florida state representative that would punish parents who take their children to such performances, the governor said he has asked his staff to look into the idea.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hysteria#Politics State#The White House
