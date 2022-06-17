11 Of The Best Whiskey Bars In NYC You Need To Try

Whiskey is an international phenomenon, and it’s no shock that New York City boasts some of the most impressive whiskey bars in the entire world. Whether it’s imported from Japan or distilled right here in the Big Apple, you can find some of the best bars serving the best drinks, right here in NYC. So here they are. For Old Fashions , Irish whiskey cocktails , and so much more, head to these 11 whiskey bars in NYC.

1. Whiskey Ward , Lower East Side

Flag-shipped in the Lower East Side for over 20 years, The Whiskey Ward is a local favorite that showcases over 500+ hand-selected whiskeys. This laidback and cozy spot is most known for their whiskey flights , which include three different types of alcohol for only $18! No matter if you’re a whiskey connoisseur or trying to get your feet wet, this spot will have something for you. They also have a pool table, signature cocktails, and even a connecting restaurant next door that you can order delicious food from.

Where: 121 Essex St

2. Whiskey Tavern , Chinatown

Located in a neighborhood that offers very few whiskey bars, The Whiskey Tavern in Chinatown brings an eclectic energy with a mind-blowing list of whiskeys. Along with their extensive whiskey list that mostly maxes out at $18, this whiskey bar delivers delicious food from their kitchen that pairs nicely with whatever you’re drinking. In terms of the atmosphere, it’s very upbeat and even has a backyard garden. Be sure to ask them about their secret whiskey cocktail of the month that doesn’t show up on their menu!

Where: 79 Baxter St

3. Copper & Oak, Lower East Side

Step into a whiskey library with shelves and shelves of bottles while you bask in awe at Copper & Oak’s collection. In this backlit and tight-knit whiskey bar, you can spend hours looking through the whiskey list of over 600+ brands and types from all over the world. If you’re a whiskey aficionado, you surely will find a new brown bottle in here that you’ll fall in love with. Copper & Oak offers very minimal rum and vodka options for non-whiskey drinkers, but this place certainly specializes in bourbon, rye, and the bunch.

Where: 157 Allen St

4. Brandy Library, Tribeca

If you’re looking for something a little fancier, the Brandy Library is the spot for you. After you enter and surround yourself with the illuminated shelves of brown bottles, kick back on the bar’s cozy leather couches. What could be more comfortable while you browse their 15 page menu of whiskeys that totals over 600 options? Ideal for a date spot, consider even cuddling up next to the bar’s fireplace while you sip on your drink of choice. Brandy Library is exceptional as well because they also offer many New York-distilled whiskey brands.

Where: 25 N Moore St

5. Caledonia Bar , UES

Caledonia Bar may just be the most straightforward whiskey bar you can get, but that doesn’t mean their whiskey selection isn’t top notch. Offering many Irish and American whiskeys , many say the amount of scotches they have can’t be matched. Their interior consists of a long hallway-style space with tables in the back and a typical bar with stools up front. No matter where you choose to sit, be sure to follow their house motto printed on their menu, “There is no such thing as a best whisky. The best whisky is the one you love the most. Your job is to hunt this whisky down.”

Where: 1609 2nd Ave

6. The Flatiron Room , Midtown

Are you ready to feel like the main character in a movie? This is the exact feeling The Flatiron Room offers with their combination of whiskey, live jazz music, and delicious cuisine. Scroll through their over 1,000 options of whiskey or ask one of the bartenders what they would recommend. Their staff is some of the best around! If you find a whiskey you like, be sure to take advantage of their notable “Bottle Keep” option, where you can purchase the entire bottle and have it stored at the bar for your next visit!

Where: 37 W 26th St

7. The Dead Rabbit , FiDi

The Dead Rabbit is Irish to its core. From its owners to its decor, this bar offers some of the best whiskey and Irish beers around. With its two floor setup, there is plenty of room to feel the recreation of being in a pub in Dublin. If you stop by, you must order one of their famous Irish coffees from their comic book-style menu. This place is so good it’s now turned into a brand name and is expanding into other cities across the country!

Where: 30 Water St

8. Hudson Bar and Books , West Village

Fancy a cigar while you wash back your whiskey? Or maybe even a book to read to lose yourself in the moment? Hudson Bar and Books is a library-eqsue whiskey bar that offers these amenities, plus an impressive amount of aged liquors. From single malts, cognacs, or even flights, this cigar bar and whiskey joint is the perfect place to take a load off. Plus, this spot has gotten the thumbs up approval from tons of celebrities including Robert De Niro, Quentin Tarantino, John Mayer, and more.

Where: 636 Hudson St

9. The Craic , Williamsburg

We had to make sure we included a Brooklyn whiskey bar in our list, and The Craic is a pleasant Williamsburg spot that brings huge Irish and Scottish vibes. Complete with spinning bar chairs, welcoming leather couches, and a pool table, this open floor plan is perfect to move around freely and mingle with others. The prices are very affordable as well, with drinks ranging from $3-$24. Plus, they have specials running practically all day and even more during their happy hours from 4pm-8pm.

Where: 15 E 7th St, Brooklyn

10. On The Rocks, Hell’s Kitchen

Hell’s Kitchen has a bar scene like none-other, and nestled right in the middle of it all is On The Rocks. Specializing in whiskey, there are over 80 varieties of the spirit to choose from, and even 60+ beer choices if brown liquor isn’t your thing. Most of the seating is at the bar, so be sure to come early to claim your spot before it starts getting busy!

Where: 696 10th Ave

11. Great Jones Distillery , NoHo

Tour Manhattan’s first legal whiskey distillery since the Prohibition era at Great Jones Distillery. This unique location starts with an hour-long guided tour of the distillery that walks through the process of how the alcohol is made. From there, you can move onto their spacious and inviting Tasting Room bar where you can sip on Great Jones specialty whiskey or their signature cocktails. Finish off at their newly opened restaurant The Grid with some delicious eats and more drinks. Be sure to check their website to make reservations.

Where: 686 Broadway