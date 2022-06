Hellas Verona have emerged as front-runners to sign 20-year-old Hibernian left-back Josh Doig, moving ahead of Serie A rivals Bologna. (Scotland On Sunday) Reports of an imminent £18m move that would take Aaron Hickey from Bologna to Arsenal could prove to be wide of the mark as the 20-year-old has concerns about game time as understudy to fellow Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney and that could open the door for Brentford to sign him. (Scotland On Sunday)

