ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

911: Lone Star actor Tyler Sanders dead at 18

By Heidi Parker For Dailymail.com
rifnote.com
 2 days ago

911: Lone Star actor Tyler Sanders dead at 18: Daytime Emmy nominee who appeared on Fear The Walking Dead found at his Los Angeles home prompting investigation. Hollywood TV actor Tyler Sanders was found dead...

rifnote.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

Two Actors Dead, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Crew From Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’

Click here to read the full article. Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One.  The accident left two actors dead and six other crew members injured, officials said. The victims were not identified at first. The Baja California Department of Culture said later that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died. The accident happened on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia. The Chosen One series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Deadline

Beyoncé Sets Midnight Release For New Single ‘Break My Soul’

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé will release her new single “Break My Soul” from the upcoming album Renaissance at midnight ET tonight. The announcement was made with a simple “BREAK MY SOUL midnight ET” listed in the singer’s social media profiles today. Last week, the Oscar and Emmy nominee and 28-time Grammy Award winner teased her next solo album, Renaissance, which is due for release on July 29. Fans had been tipped off that something was possibly afoot when the singer deleted the profile pictures and bios from her social media accounts earlier this month. The album is expected to include 16 tracks, and would serve as a follow up to Beyoncé’s 2016’s Lemonade. More from DeadlineBeyoncé Teases New Music Project 'Renaissance', Release Date SetOscars Postmortem: ABC Unscripted Chief On Will Smith Slap & Pre-Taped Categories Controversies, Beyoncé, 'Bruno', Having Hosts Again & MoreOscars TV Review: Will Smith's Unscripted Slap Of Chris Rock Turns Stumbling Show Into Stunning SpectacleBest of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Tonys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates SetNFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & More
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy