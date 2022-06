A white supremacist described the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie as an “abomination that should be put down” in his online podcast, a court has heard.Christopher Gibbons, 38, also called for Harry to be “prosecuted” and “judicially killed for treason” in the “Black Wolf Radio” chat show he hosted with Tyrone Patten-Walsh, 34, a jury was told.The pair are said to have hated mixed race relationships and used Harry’s marriage to Meghan as an example.Gibbons, of Carshalton, south London, and Patten-Walsh, of Romford, east London, are on trial at Kingston Crown Court, where they deny encouraging acts of...

SOCIETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO