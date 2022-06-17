Power outage planned in Happy's Inn area

The Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) has informed Flathead Electric Cooperative of a planned power outage the night of Wednesday, June 22 and the morning of Thursday, June 23.

BPA will be maintaining their electrical equipment that serves Flathead Electric Cooperative equipment.

From midnight to 7 a.m. on Thursday. June 23, power will be out west of Kalispell, in the Marion, Happy’s Inn, and Ashley Creek areas. Approximately 2,900 members of Flathead Electric Cooperative will be impacted.

Kila and Batavia residents are encouraged to look carefully at maps reflecting the planned outage, as some parts of their communities are impacted, and others are not.

During the June 23 outage, impacted members outage can stay up to date by visiting the Co-op’s Outage Center at flatheadelectric.com/outage .

Members with questions may call the Co-op at 406-751-4483.