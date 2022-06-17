ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Power outage planned in Happy's Inn area

By The Western News
The Western News
The Western News
 4 days ago

The Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) has informed Flathead Electric Cooperative of a planned power outage the night of Wednesday, June 22 and the morning of Thursday, June 23.

BPA will be maintaining their electrical equipment that serves Flathead Electric Cooperative equipment.

From midnight to 7 a.m. on Thursday. June 23, power will be out west of Kalispell, in the Marion, Happy’s Inn, and Ashley Creek areas. Approximately 2,900 members of Flathead Electric Cooperative will be impacted.

Kila and Batavia residents are encouraged to look carefully at maps reflecting the planned outage, as some parts of their communities are impacted, and others are not.

During the June 23 outage, impacted members outage can stay up to date by visiting the Co-op’s Outage Center at flatheadelectric.com/outage .

Members with questions may call the Co-op at 406-751-4483.

The Western News

Big Bucks tournament begins Thursday at the Lumberyard

The Libby Loggers Big Bucks baseball tournament begins Thursday at the Lumberyard with three games. The four-day event, which will bring teams from Montana, Idaho, British Columbia, Alberta and California, begins at 3 p.m. with the North Idaho Lakers taking on the Mission Valley Mariners. The second game will feature the host Loggers battling the Claremont Cardinals at 5:30 p.m. The day wraps up at 8 p.m. with the Bitterroot Bucs facing the Spokane Generals. Friday, the first of four games begins at noon with the Northern Lakes Mountaineers playing Bitterroot. At 2:30 p.m., Northern Lakes is scheduled to play Mission Valley. At 5...
LIBBY, MT
The Western News

Libby native assists in road-side baby delivery

Primal isn’t necessarily the way most mothers would describe themselves, but for Casey Vincent, that word is now worn as a beautiful badge of honor. When Casey woke up this past Friday morning she was pregnant and began her day as such. By the end of the day, she was no longer pregnant and had lived one of the wildest days that any of us could ever experience. Casey’s sister-in-law Toni Vincent, who also is Casey’s doula, is a Libby native and had gotten into town the night before. Thankfully so, because Toni's skill and expertise were going to be needed in just...
LIBBY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Multifamily Housing Units Proposed for Future Kalispell Parking Garage

In the months since the city council approved a five-story hotel and a roughly 250-space public parking garage in downtown Kalispell, developers of the separate properties have proposed the addition of four floors for multifamily housing units to the parking structure, which city officials discussed at a June 13 council work session.
KALISPELL, MT
