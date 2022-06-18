ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco begins preparations for Monday's Warriors victory parade

By Andria Borba
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aANxB_0gEXXg2p00

San Francisco gears up for Warriors victory parade Monday 02:27

SAN FRANCISCO - Market Street will be a sea of blue and yellow this Monday to celebrate the first Golden State Warriors' championship since moving across the Bay to San Francisco. If you're looking to yell "holy cannoli!" at Klay Thompson, here's what you need to know.

The team announced Thursday evening it would hold its victory parade on Monday, June 20, in San Francisco on Market Street. It will begin at 11:20 a.m. on the intersection of Market and Main streets, and will end at 8th street around 2 p.m. The parade was initially announced as having an endpoint at 6th Street on Thursday, but that was changed to 8th Street Friday.

More information on the parade has been posted on the Warriors' official website .

Parking in downtown San Francisco can be a challenge just about any day of the week. Add in a Warriors victory parade and that challenge becomes harder.

"You will not find parking, even though it is a holiday for some people, it's always difficult and it doesn't mean there won't be meter enforcement on the parking," said KPIX5 Traffic Anchor Gianna Franco.

Even though Monday will be a holiday, Juneteenth, KPIX5 Traffic Anchor Gianna Franco says do not be fooled into thinking traffic will be light.

"If you don't have to drive in, it's probably best that you don't," she said.

The parade route is short, just over a mile. It will be filled with not only screaming fans, but plenty of SFPD officers -- both in uniform and plainclothes -- looking to make sure the crowd stays safe.

"We're not going to be tolerating violence. We're not going to be tolerating vandalism. We want people to show San Francisco and the world what our team is all about," said SFPD Officer Robert Rueca.

SFPD is on high alert for threats.

"With any type of high profile event like this, we are scouring the social media, we are scouring the web for any possible threats and at this time the city is not seeing any information of credible threats," Rueca  said.

If you want to join the party on Market Street, your safest transportation bet is BART. The transit agency says they are prepared for the biggest crowds since the pandemic began.

The route runs between the Powell and Civic Center stations, which has BART officials anticipating peak traffic from 9 a.m. until the parade starts, and from 1 to 3 p.m. as people exit the area.

"We have plenty of capacity. We have normal weekday service. We're going to make a point of running our longest 10 car trains throughout the day. In addition to that, we're going to stage a dozen event trains that we can deploy on an as needed basis as we gauge the size of the crowds, we can be responsive to that," says BART spokesperson Chris Filippi.

Fans are advised to pre-load a Clipper card onto their smartphones because there is a supply chain shortage of plastic for the cards.

"Really take a moment before you go to the parade to pre-load a clipper card on to your mobile phone. It's available via Google pay, it's available via Apple Pay. It's very simple, it'll save you time. You won't have to deal with a ticket vending machine at the station," Filippi said.

Unlike previous championship years, there have been no announced plans for a post-parade rally, so BART officials are asking fans not to crowd into Civic Center Station. Riders who arrive at Civic Center should exit at the east end of the station toward Seventh Street.

Masks are still required in all BART stations and on all trains.

Red and yellow line trains coming from the East Bay will not stop at the Montgomery Street station before the parade.

Riders of those lines are advised to get off at Embarcadero, Powell Street, or Civic Center stations.

Riders at Embarcadero station are being discouraged from using the entrance at Market and Main streets, because the area is being used as a staging ground for the parade.

Additional BART police officers and community service officers will be deployed at downtown stations for the event.

More information on the parade has been posted on the Warriors' official website . BART has also made a Warriors parade guide on its website with additional information on getting to the parade.

SFMTA is planning normal service, asking fans to use the subway and saying all Market Street bus routes will be moved to Mission Street for the duration of the parade.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

BART ridership for Warriors parade highest since start of COVID pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) –  The Golden State Warriors' championship parade on Monday prompted BART's ridership to reach the largest number for a single day since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown in March 2020, according to the transit agency.The 190,519 documented riders Monday was the largest since COVID-19-related shutdowns in the Bay Area two years ago but was still well short of the largest daily numbers ever recorded by BART.The busiest day in BART history was for the 2012 San Francisco Giants World Series victory parade when 568,068 people rode the trains, while the second-highest was for the Warriors' 2015 championship parade when more than 551,000 people used BART.However, the agency said Monday's numbers didn't take into account a large amount of riders who didn't have a Clipper card but were allowed in anyways by BART workers so they wouldn't miss the parade.The Warriors celebrated the team's NBA Finals victory over the Boston Celtics with a parade down Market Street in San Francisco. It was the team's fourth championship in the past eight seasons, with the prior three parades taking place in Oakland before the team moved to the new Chase Center arena in San Francisco in 2019.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

California High-Speed Rail finalizes plans for segment from San Francisco to San Jose

As California High-Speed Rail fights for its life in Sacramento, the agency leading the project is forging ahead with plans to bring the railroad to San Francisco. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CAHSR) on June 10 published the final environmental impact report for the San Francisco-to-San Jose project section. If the report is approved by the authority’s board of directors in August, the project will be environmentally cleared from San Francisco to the northern part of Los Angeles County.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

SF Muni bus rerouting to begin ahead of Warriors victory parade

SAN FRANCISCO -- Traffic impacts for Monday morning's Warriors NBA Championship parade will begin Sunday afternoon as SF Muni begins rerouting buses near Market Street, transit officials said.The team announced Thursday evening it would hold its victory parade on Monday, June 20, in San Francisco on Market Street. It will begin at 11:20 a.m. on the intersection of Market and Main streets, and will end at 8th street around 2 p.m. The parade was initially announced as having an endpoint at 6th Street on Thursday, but that was changed to 8th Street Friday.  The SFMTA Twitter account posted about the changes Sunday...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

SFPD: 17 officers injured after Warriors win

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Seventeen police officers were injured in what the department is characterizing as a violent riot on lower 24th Street the night the Golden State Warriors won the NBA Finals on Thursday, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Police Department’s Mission Station. “After the violent riot on lower 24th Street […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
CBS San Francisco

Partial BART train derailment outside Concord halts service, causes minor injuries

PLEASANT HILL -- BART service has stopped between Pleasant Hill and Concord in both directions due to a partial train derailment that caused minor injuries, the agency reported Tuesday evening.The SFBARTAlert Twitter account first posted about the incident involving shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, saying there was "a major delay on the Antioch Line in the Antioch and SFO directions due to an equipment problem on a train."The BART Twitter account later confirmed that there was a reported "partial derailment." Transit officials initially said there were no injuries and that all 50 passengers were safely evacuated from the westbound SFO...
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Firefighters busy across the Bay Area

OAKLAND (BCN/CBS SF) - Fires kept fire crews busy across the Bay Area, Monday night.Oakland firefighters were battling a two-alarm structure fire, the department announced on Twitter at 9:30 p.m.The fire was in the 1200 block of 48th Avenue, OFD said.OFD Command reported a majority of the fire has been "knocked down.Firefighters in San Francisco made quick work of a vegetation fire near 35 Kirkwood in Hunters Point on Monday evening.SFFD first tweeted about the one-alarm blaze at 8:17 p.m. Firefighters protected a nearby structure as crews put out the fire.They were reporting no structure damage and no injuries.The fire was declared contained at 8:22 p.m. and is Both fires are under investigation.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sea of fans salute NBA champion Warriors at rally, parade in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- A crowd numbering in the hundreds of thousands converged on downtown San Francisco Monday to hail the NBA champion Golden State Warriors as the team held its victory parade along Market Street, the fourth such parade in the team's eight-year dynasty.Before the parade started, the team was introduced at a rally near the start of the parade route at the foot of Market Street during a program that included player introductions and remarks to the crowd.Finals MVP Steph Curry had a message for Dub Nation."With us, with four, we represent you guys; like, the life you give...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Cement truck causes freeway backup in South Bay

SUNNYVALE (KRON) – A cement truck on its side in Sunnyvale caused a backup on US-101 Northbound Tuesday morning, but all lanes are open as of 8:57 a.m. The truck blocked all lanes as of 5:05 a.m. near the Mathilda Avenue offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver was extricated from the vehicle […]
SUNNYVALE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Klay Thompson
eastcountytoday.net

Bay Area Heat Advisory Issued for Tuesday

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE. North Bay Interior Mountains-North Bay Interior Valleys-San Francisco Bay Shoreline-East Bay Interior Valleys-Santa Cruz Mountains-Santa Clara Valley Including San Jose-Eastern Santa Clara Hills-East Bay Hills-Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio-Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Monument-Northern Salinas Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley-Including the cities of Angwin, Santa Rosa, South Santa Rosa,Napa, San Rafael, Petaluma, Novato, Rohnert Park, Oakland, Fremont, Hayward, Daly City, Berkeley, Concord, Antioch, Livermore, Walnut Creek, Pleasanton, Pittsburg, San Ramon,Scotts Valley, Boulder Creek, Day Valley, San Jose, Blackhawk, Greenfield, King City, and Salinas 209 AM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Tolls on Golden Gate Bridge to increase

SAN FRANCISCO -- Tolls on the Golden Gate Bridge will increase July 1, the Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District announced Monday.Tolls will increase by $0.20 or $0.35 for most drivers, depending on their method of payment.The District will use the revenue from toll increases to maintain the Golden Gate Bridge and continue the Golden Gate Transit and Golden Gate Ferry services. They will also use the revenue to make up for declines in bridge traffic and transit ridership due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Bridge traffic is currently 20% below pre-pandemic levels, while bus and ferry activity are down by...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#Local Life#Localevent#San Francisco Police#Victory Parade
CBS San Francisco

Update: BART Transbay Tube issue resolved; Richmond line service still impacted

SAN FRANCISCO -- A number of track and equipment issues continued to cause BART delays Saturday morning, including a new problem forcing the agency to single-track trains through the Transbay Tube. The unscheduled track maintenance in the Transbay Tube was announced on the @SFBARTalert Twitter account just after 7 a.m. Saturday. Passengers are advised to expect up to 20 minute delays in service in all directions on the San Francisco line. By late Saturday morning, regular service through the Transbay Tube was restored.The new issue surfaced after BART dealt with problems that impacted service through much of the day Friday.BART...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Market Street merchants look to Warriors parade for business boost

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- On Monday morning, Market Street in San Francisco will erupt with excited fans who traveled near and far to celebrate the Warriors championship and the first parade in the city since the team moved to Chase Center from the Oakland Arena. Crews Sunday evening were busy unloading barricades and building platforms for Monday's big celebration.The Department of Public Works said it sent inspectors out to Market Street after the win to identify obstacles on the streets and sidewalks. It also noted construction projects that may pose a risk to the public if not secured. "After the inspectors go...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

High gas prices have San Jose commuters seeing red

As gas costs continue to reach unsustainable levels, no one is immune to the pump pain. For those commuting miles to work, all are getting gouged equally. While the state searches for solutions to the near $7 a gallon price at the pump, people like police officers, delivery drivers and traveling nurses are dealing with this problem on a daily basis.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Lifeguard shortage shuts down many Bay Area pools

SAN RAFAEL (KPIX) - The pandemic created a shortage of lifeguards and it is creating a challenge for some Bay Area communities.Pools were extra busy on a hot day like Tuesday. The Hamilton Pool in Novato was dealing with the shortage like so many other public pools.They have enough to keep it open, so far, and there may be a good reason why so that kids can swim there all summer. Lifeguard Izzy Skol just found her new job at the pool before heading back to college in the fall. "I've had jobs in the past where you're behind the register and...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS San Francisco

Warriors parade crowd brought business back to Market Street

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) - Stores along Market Street were eager to see a bump in business on Monday with the Golden State Warriors parade celebrating the 2022 NBA Champions attracting thousands into the city, where block after block has been mostly quiet since the pandemic. "It's kind of very scary because business was slow and nobody knows when it's going to pick up," said Jatinder Malhotra with Raavi North Indian Cuisine on Market Street. "We are excited and looking forward to grow more business."People packed the intersections and sidewalks Monday morning and well into the afternoon to watch players and members...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
crawlsf.com

Warriors Championship Parade Details

San Francisco Bay Area sports teams have seen a huge number of championship appearances and wins since the San Francisco Giants won the World Series in 2010. Since then, we have been treated to 3 World Series wins and 4 NBA Championships as well as 2 Superbowl appearances for the 49ers and even an NHL Stanley Cup Finals run by the San Jose Sharks in 2016. Each win results in a coveted Championship Parade to let fans get up close to the teams and celebrate their victories. Despite the Golden State Warriors making it to the NBA Finals 6 times in the past 8 years, we haven’t gotten to celebrate a Championship since 2018 when the Dubs shut out the Cleveland Cavaliers 4 to 0.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man fatally shot over weekend in San Francisco identified

SAN FRANCISCO - Medical examiners on Tuesday said the victim fatally shot in San Francisco over the weekend was a 32-year-old man from Placer County. The Office of the Cheif Medical Examiner identified the victim as Samuel St. Pierre. Pierre was found Sunday around 10:34 p.m. in the area of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

Photos: The Warriors’ victory parade

With fans standing on top of scaffoldings to lamp posts, here are more photos from the Warriors’ parade. Intern Reporter. William moved to the Bay Area from Nashville to pursue a Masters in Journalism from UC Berkeley. He's covered police reform in Oakland and also investigates correctional officer misconduct at the Investigative Reporting Program. You'll mostly see him behind a camera. Follow him on Twitter @WilliamJenk_
BASKETBALL
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
60K+
Followers
23K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy