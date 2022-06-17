ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bagley, MN

Missing 5-Year-Old from Bagley Area Found After Extensive Search

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 5-year-old nonverbal autistic boy was found unharmed after he went missing yesterday south of Bagley. According to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call at approximately 1:40 P.M that the child...

Gull Lake Boat Accident Results in Leg Injury

A woman was sent to the hospital following a boating accident on Friday at Gull Lake. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report of an injured female around 4:08 P.M. on June 17th. Upon arrival, they learned the pontoon the female passenger was riding on experienced a mechanical failure while attempting to dock. This failure led to the boat accelerating into the dock. The victim, 37, tried to stop the pontoon by putting her feet out. This effort did not work, as the female’s foot slipped under the front of the pontoon, resulting in her leg being pinched between the watercraft and the dock.
CASS COUNTY, MN
One Arrested After Stabbing in Bemidji

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office arrested one person yesterday in connection with a recent stabbing. On June 19th, two groups of 25 people were tubing in the Mississippi River. They stopped at a shallow spot and began arguing. This argument led to a fight. According to Deputy Jarrett Walton, during the fight Alleyah Marie Goodman, 20, of Deer River, then stabbed a 21-year old Bemidji woman in the arm. The groups separated and contacted law enforcement at approximately 6:29 P.M.
BEMIDJI, MN
Watermark Art Festival Returns to Bemidji for it’s 54th Year

The Watermark Art Festival which is formerly known as “Art in the Park,” will be returning to Bemidji for it’s 54th year on Saturday, July 16th and Sunday, July 17th, 2022. This is a two-day festival that typically takes place at Library Park in downtown Bemidji. This...
BEMIDJI, MN
In Business: Green Scene Market in Walker Expands with Eatery Addition

The Green Scene Market in downtown Walker has expanded their business by adding an attached eatery and cocktail bar. Back in 2007, Erin Haefele, the owner of Green Scene Market, started her business out of her garage. Four years later, she started to expand her business through the market, offering a grab-‘n’-go deli, catering, and providing a local farmers’ market.
WALKER, MN

