Blue Earth, MN

Totals Released From the Jam the Food Shelf in June Event

 4 days ago

Thursday was the 13th Annual KBEW-Darling International Jam the Food...

Saturday Evening Fire Damages Blue Earth Home

On Saturday, about 6pm, the Blue Earth Fire Department responded to a house fire at 401 South Galbraith in Blue Earth. Upon arrival, the south side of the home was fully engulfed in flames and the fire was beginning to spread to the attic, which ended up sustaining significant damage, as well as to the lower level of the home.
BLUE EARTH, MN
No Injuries Reported in Car/Tractor Accident on Sunday Evening

Sunday evening, just after 6pm, the Faribault County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident, involving a tractor on 250th Street, near Bass Lake. Twenty year old James McGill of Delavan, was traveling west on 250th Street, when he attempted to pass a 1949 Massy-Harris tractor driven by 42 year old Joseph Bown, of Mapleton.
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN
3 Fire Departments Respond to Friday Night Fire in Winnebago

Friday evening, about 11pm, the Winnebago Fire Department responded to a house fire at 233 2nd St. NW. When firefighters arrived, the house and garage were fully engulfed in flames. Fire crews remained on the scene throughout the night. The fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshall’s Office....
WINNEBAGO, MN

