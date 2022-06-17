ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

Business Spotlight: 360 Dirt Works

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFounded in 2016, 360 Dirt Works provides excavating, land clearing, dump truck services, stump removal, driveway and road repair, draining services and much more. It began when husband and wife duo Paul and Vickie Bessette bought acreage to build a home on. After Paul’s regular full-time job was done for the...

nypressnews.com

‘Not safe anymore’: Portland confronts the limits of its support for homeless services

PORTLAND, Ore. — Michelle Farris never expected to become homeless, but here she was, sifting through garbage and towering piles of debris accumulated along a roadway on the outskirts of northeast Portland. Farris, 51, has spent much of her adult life in Oregon and has vivid memories of this area alongside the lumbering Columbia River when it was pristine, a place for quiet walks.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

'Living building' opens in Portland's Old Town neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — Designers of a new commercial building in downtown Portland have built what's called a 'living building,' meaning everything about it is 100% sustainable. Located at the corner of Southwest 1st Avenue and Pine Street, the PAE Living Building is the "first developer-driven and largest commercial urban Living Building in the world," according to developers. The building is designed to last 500 years and survive a major earthquake.
PORTLAND, OR
hillsboroherald.com

Family Trip From Hillsboro Leads To Bounty

Author’s Note: Welcome back to Hillsboro@20, a weekly recount of my thoughts and experiences as a 20-year-old living in Hillsboro, OR. In this third installment, I share my experience clam digging. So take some time and enjoy the read. Following nearly an entire year of prohibition, razor clam digging...
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Skyrocketing prices and flight cancellations bring pain for PDX flyers

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s no secret airline prices have skyrocketed, making it challenging to plan and pay for a trip and then once you book one, you’re likely to face more challenges along the way. That’s because there’s been staff shortages, pilot shortages, bad weather and equipment malfunctions, all leading to delays and cancellations.
PORTLAND, OR
khn.org

The Portland Mercury

A city with no soul.

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. In 60s, Portland's city elites and developers laid waste to vast stretches of North Portland, Albina, the SW Italian neighborhood, and neighborhoods where Memorial Coliseum sits today. In the...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: The latest sign of Portland’s decline

The June 15 article “Downtown Portland office buildings hit the market as tenants move out, rents drop” about the declining state of downtown commercial real estate is just one more nail in the coffin of failed Portland. Homeless camps abound, with no solution in sight and lots of rhetoric but no action. Lawlessness remains the rule rather than the exception, with riots, vandalism, arson and gun violence dominating the news daily. Our form of city government is the laughingstock of other similar-sized cities across the country. It just plain doesn’t work, with feckless, incompetent, so-called leaders going through the motions with no productive results. And the unnecessary layer of the Metro government clown show stumbles along trying to justify its existence. Portland is over, it’s done – you can put a fork in it. Not coming back anytime soon.
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Providence hospital preparing to open in South Hillsboro

The development is part of an ongoing rush by commercial developers in this fast-growing part of town.A new Providence Heath & Services hospital is set to open in South Hillsboro later this year. Construction on the 118,000-square-foot healthcare facility at Reed's Crossing has been ongoing and now the organization is preparing for opening by the end of the summer. The new location will offer primary and urgent care, with clinics opening on the week of Aug. 8. "Providence Health Center — Reed's Crossing will provide urgent care services while also focusing on integrated wellness and disease prevention," said...
HILLSBORO, OR
thereflector.com

I-5 bridge project has Washington lawmakers feeling left out

The project to replace the aging Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River is set to hit a milestone next month with endorsements from key stakeholder groups, though legislators on the Washington side aren’t sure their priorities are being addressed in the project’s current form. During a meeting...
WASHINGTON STATE
kptv.com

PDX travelers react to flight cancellations, delays and high prices

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Across the country, travelers have been dealing with major headaches this past weekend amid thousands of flight cancellations, including at Portland International Airport. FOX 12 spoke with several travelers on Sunday who had mixed experiences, but everyone said their main concern was the price of tickets.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Remembering Leroy’s stoop: Mural project honors longtime member of Portland’s houseless community

Your browser does not support the audio element. If you look up the corner of Southeast 34th Avenue and Southeast Belmont Street in Portland on Google Street View, you’ll see a man sitting on a stoop outside the Belmont Market. He’s wearing khakis and a blue jacket with a white button up shirt underneath. His face is blurred out, but it seems like he’s just perked up, looking back at the car-mounted camera in front of him.
PORTLAND, OR

