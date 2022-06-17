ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Mayor ends Sister City relationship with Perm

Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville, Kentucky
 4 days ago

As the war and suffering in Ukraine continues, Mayor Fischer has ended Louisville’s “sister city” activities with Perm, Russia, as an expression of Louisville’s frustration with the international values broken by Russia.

“It is completely unacceptable that Russia is continuing its unprovoked and totally unjustified invasion of Ukraine, a sovereign country,” Mayor Fischer said in a letter sent to Perm Mayor Aleksey Demkin. “There is no indication this war will end soon, and the Russian government has not taken any steps to indicate it is willing to terminate this outrage. The killing of innocent women, children and the elderly is a disgrace.”

Mayor Fischer said Louisville would be willing to resume sister city activities with Perm should the atrocities in Ukraine end.

“At that point, we can mutually consider restoring our relationship around a future based on the respect of basic human rights,” he said, urging Mayor Demkin “to use everything in your power to bring this war to an end.”

Mayor Fischer has joined local and national leaders in condemning Russian atrocities against Ukraine since the war began in February. In March, the Mayor, U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth and other local leaders held a rally in support of Ukraine and Louisville's Ukraine immigrant communities.

Mayor Fischer continues to urge people to find ways to help the people of Ukraine. More information can be found at https://louisvilleky.gov/ukraine.

Louisville and Perm have been sister cities since 1994. The relationship resulted in multiple delegation visits to inform work on challenges including youth engagement and entrepreneurship, and also resulted in several higher education initiatives.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Yarmuth
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky

67
Followers
611
Post
393
Views
ABOUT

Louisville, Kentucky

Comments / 0

Community Policy