Johnstown, PA

Lewis gets some breathing room at the Sunnehanna Amateur

By Jim Young
amateurgolf.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryce Lewis opened a three-shot lead on the field after carding a 4-under 66 in the third round of the Sunnehanna Amateur Championship being held in Johnstown, Pa. At 10-under 200, the Tennessee standout is three stroke clear of Jiri Zuska, who carded his third sub par round on Friday to...

