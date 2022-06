BROOKLINE, Mass. — On a gray Saturday in Boston, Rory McIlroy stumbled his way to the 11th tee box at the U.S. Open looking much the same. Just hours earlier, McIlroy had entered the day at four under, one stroke off the lead. But then came the wind, the cold, and for McIlroy, the inevitable: three bogeys, including two consecutive to start his third round. He was back to one under, three strokes off the mark now held by Will Zalatoris and a suddenly charging Matthew Fitzpatrick.

