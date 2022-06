The preschool teacher reportedly used unapproved transgender-gay flash cards to teach 3- and 4-year-old children colors. According to the school officials, the flash cards reportedly include images of a pregnant man. The flash cards were reportedly made by ‘ByUs Box’, which also made sets of flash cards showcasing non-binary and transgender animals, gender neutral nursery rhymes and a ‘Blackness Collection.’ School officials said they were concerned to learn of the inappropriate instructional resource found in a preschool classroom. The school principal claims that she was unaware that the flash cards were being used and also said that the teacher, who was not identified, had been using the cards outside the approved curriculum.

SOCIETY ・ 20 DAYS AGO