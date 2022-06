The man who shot and killed two El Monte police officers died at the scene of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the Los Angeles County coroner. Authorities said Justin William Flores, 35, shot the two officers moments after they entered a motel room where he had been holed up Tuesday and then ran into the parking lot, where he exchanged a second round of gunfire with other responding officers.

EL MONTE, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO