MIAMI - Live performances and fireworks marked a celebration decades in the making. "I came out here to celebrate Juneteenth," said Keith Feemster who was among thousands who gathered at Calder Casino for Miami Gardens' second annual Juneteenth drive-in celebration. "Miami Gardens is one of the largest black cities in Miami-Dade County, so it was only right for me to come out and support my colleagues here as we celebrate freedom," said Commissioner Daniel Jean, from the neighboring city of North Miami Beach. "I'm having a fabulous time, it's great," added event attendee Nicole Preston. The event was...

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO