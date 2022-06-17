ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Groundbreaking set for Downtown Center Block Plaza project – Cache Valley Daily

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOGAN – The public is invited to the long-awaited groundbreaking ceremony for the Downtown Center Block Plaza. The ceremony will be held Thursday, June 23 at 10 a.m. Members of the public are advised to approach the site of the groundbreaking from the west. The groundbreaking at 55...

kvnutalk.com

getnews.info

Logan Family Practice Celebrates First Anniversary

Abundant Family Practice is the newest option for health care in Cache Valley for the entire family. Owned and operated by Chad Speth, Family Nurse Practitioner, Chad is knowledgeable in treating patients of all ages in primary care and urgent care settings. Abundant Family Practice is pleased to announce that...
LOGAN, UT
newsatw.com

Behold the Supersonic Stunners of Hill Aerospace Museum

The sun is shining in an azure blue sky dotted with little fluffy clouds. I’m cold. Very cold. I will concede that perhaps 20 years spent in the permanent warmth of Los Angeles has made me soft. There’s a local high school group here, presumably on a field trip, and many are wearing shorts. Maybe if I walk more, I’ll warm up.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Herald-Journal

A Cache Valley classic: Preston Valley and Beirdneau Peak

Green Canyon is one of Cache Valley’s most treasured and frequented outdoor recreation areas for a number of reasons: ease of access, beautiful mountain scenery, and one of the valley’s best mountain biking trails, just to name a few. The canyon is also one of the primary gateways...
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Truck rolls into Logan River near Wood Camp – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — Police and paramedics were called to a single vehicle rollover Monday morning in Logan Canyon, US-89. The crash occurred near Wood Camp around 8:15 a.m. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley said a Dodge Dakota was travelling near milepost 472, when it went off the road and into the Logan River. Passing motorists rushed to help the occupant out of the truck.
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Steven Henry Marble – Cache Valley Daily

August 22, 1941 — June 18, 2022 (age 80) Steven Henry Marble, 80, passed away on June 18, 2022, in Deweyville, Utah. He was born August 22, 1941 in Deweyville, Utah to Henry L Marble III and Arthila A Anderson. He was born and passed away in the same place.
DEWEYVILLE, UT
kvnutalk

Geneil Hughes Anderson – Cache Valley Daily

June 20, 1931 – June 16, 2022 (age 90) Our sweet and sensible Mom, Geneil Hughes Anderson, passed away after a short illness and rapid decline on June 16, 2022, four days shy of her 91st birthday. Geneil was born at home in Mendon, Utah on June 20, 1931...
MENDON, UT
ksl.com

Ogden police crack down on street racing over the weekend

OGDEN — Ogden police cracked down on illegal street racing along Washington Boulevard Saturday night. At least six people were booked into the Weber County Jail for investigation of exhibition driving, according to jail documents. Ogden Police Lt. William Farr said final statistics were still being tabulated Monday. But he noted that multiple officers in unmarked patrol cars were used to crack down on street racing, something that has been increasing in recent months.
OGDEN, UT
kvnutalk

White Gerald Simmons – Cache Valley Daily

February 3, 1932 — June 16, 2022 (age 90) White Gerald Simmons passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on June 16, 2022 at the home of his son in Farmington, Utah. He was a kind, humble man who spent his life in service to others – especially those who were vulnerable and suffering. His greatest desire was to lift others up to see their true potential.
FARMINGTON, UT
ABC4

7 arrested in Ogden Police crackdown on street racing

OGDEN. Utah (ABC4) – Seven people were arrested for street racing in Ogden over the weekend. The arrests were a part of an undercover effort to crack down on street racing on Washington Blvd. Those arrested were found to be driving at speeds near 70 mph in 35 mph zones. In one incident, an officer […]
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Thunderstorm Warning issued northeast of Salt Lake

DAVIS AND WEBER COUNTY, Utah – The National Weather Service put out a Thunderstorm Warning northeast of the Great Salt Lake. Cities affected include Ogden, North Haven, Penrose, Tremonton and Perry. The storm supposedly has winds upwards of 70 MPH. There is also the possibility of hail, up to...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Body found at Ogden Canyon

OGDEN, Utah — A body was found at the mouth of Ogden Canyon on Saturday, according to officials. Lt. Michael Rounkles with Ogden police said no signs of foul play were discovered. The case is still under investigation by police. This story will be updated.
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Things to do on Juneteenth in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – With Juneteenth officially becoming a federal holiday in June 2021, more and more cities are recognizing the day as a time to celebrate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Here in Utah, there are plenty of events happening for those who are looking to celebrate — especially with the family. Here are […]
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Police investigate discovery of body near mouth of Ogden Canyon

OGDEN, Utah, June 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Detectives are investigating after a dead body was found near the mouth of Ogden Canyon Friday evening. “We’re investigating a death there, is about all I have at this time,” Ogden Police Department spokesman Lt. John Cox said Friday night. “Our detectives are at the scene.”
OGDEN, UT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Box Elder, Davis, Tooele, Weber by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 15:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-19 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Great Salt Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Box Elder; Davis; Tooele; Weber The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Weber County in northern Utah South central Box Elder County in northern Utah Western Davis County in northern Utah North central Tooele County in northern Utah * Until 345 PM MDT * At 300 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles southwest of Great Salt Lake North of the Causeway, or 51 miles northwest of Grantsville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Mesonet. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Great Salt Lake North of the Causeway, Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway, Utah Test and Training Range North, Gunnison Island, Hat Island and Lakeside. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

New LDS temple to break ground in Cache County

SMITHFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A new LDS temple is celebrating its groundbreaking in Cache County this Saturday. The new temple will be located near the intersection of N 800 West and W 100 North in Smithfield. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints first announced the Smithfield Temple during the April 2021 General Conference. […]
CACHE COUNTY, UT

