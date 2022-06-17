THE Wilmette Block Party

This spacious home will be great for a family that enjoys having a HUGE YARD. It also has FOUR roomy BEDROOMS, THREE BATHROOMS, SEPARATE LIVING and DINING areas, as well as a very nicely sized kitchen. The circular driveway in the front along with the carport in the back of the house, provide a large area for parking and convenient access to the home. With an ALMOST HALF ACRE LOT that is mostly fenced, you will have all the yard you need to hang out with friends/family. The location is great! Public transportation is readily available in Grand Ave. Plus, you are one mile away from the supermarket and pharmacy, as well as walking distance from parks, restaurants, and other shops. Easy access to 294 and nine minutes away from O'Hare airport. Schedule your showing today!

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO