Wilmette, IL

THE Wilmette Block Party

 4 days ago

The Sesquicentennial Planning Committee and the Village of Wilmette are excited to announce “THE Wilmette Block Party” to celebrate Wilmette’s 150th Birthday on September 10 in the Village Center. THE Wilmette Block Party festivities, which are being presented by North Shore Community Bank, a Wintrust Community...

oakpark.com

Enjoy sweet side of life at Candycopia

Sweet dreams do come true! Oak Park residents, Patrick and Alycia Mason, along with their school aged daughters Addison and Campbell, proudly opened Candycopia in the historic Medical Arts building, 717 Lake St., on Saturday June 18. The Oak Park newcomer boasts an array of thoughtfully curated treats and a menu of 11 candy-topped ice cream creations. As a bonus, a bevy of eager high school aged employees bring the colorful space to life.
OAK PARK, IL
Wilmette, IL
Illinois Government
bhhschicago.com

10932 W Grand Avenue

This spacious home will be great for a family that enjoys having a HUGE YARD. It also has FOUR roomy BEDROOMS, THREE BATHROOMS, SEPARATE LIVING and DINING areas, as well as a very nicely sized kitchen. The circular driveway in the front along with the carport in the back of the house, provide a large area for parking and convenient access to the home. With an ALMOST HALF ACRE LOT that is mostly fenced, you will have all the yard you need to hang out with friends/family. The location is great! Public transportation is readily available in Grand Ave. Plus, you are one mile away from the supermarket and pharmacy, as well as walking distance from parks, restaurants, and other shops. Easy access to 294 and nine minutes away from O'Hare airport. Schedule your showing today!
COOK COUNTY, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

A big waste for a ‘big shot’

Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison has tried to define himself as an outspoken critic of government officials who exploit police resources for their personal security. But recent reports by WBEZ radio and Chicago Sun-Times expose his hypocrisy. Morrison received an inordinate amount of formal police security checks of his home in the tiny suburb of Palos Park, where police costs are more than half the village budget.
COOK COUNTY, IL
reporterwings.com

5-bedroom Peterson Park home sells for $1.1M

A five-bedroom, 4,652-square-foot vintage house on the Northwest Side that was designed by architect David Saul Klafter sold on June 16 for $1.1 million — a very high price for its specific neighborhood. Klafter, who worked as a draftsman for noted architects Daniel Burnham and Jarvis Hunt, was Cook...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago's iconic Bridgeport Restaurant near Sox Park is closing

CHICAGO - A popular restaurant on Chicago's South Side is getting ready to close its doors at the end of the month. The Bridgeport Restaurant is located near Guaranteed Rate Field at 35th and Halsted streets. It will close June 30. The restaurant is known as a popular breakfast and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'I was flabbergasted': Despite supportive community, Aldi closes its Auburn Gresham store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Closed without notice!Frustrated people in one South Side neighborhood are starved for answers as to why they weren't told their local grocery store would shut down?CBS 2's Steven Graves reports, the store partly blames crime for the closing.Shirley Bryant and Juanita Love have lived in Auburn Gresham for decades. They're very involved, but said this caught them by surprise. "I came over myself to see and it was closed. The gates were locked. The signs are all gone." The one sign that remains on this Aldi at Ashland & 76th street says "Permanently Closed" and the nearest Aldi...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Headed to Ribfest? 5 things to know before you go

WHEATON, Ill. — After a two-year absence, Ribfest returns for its 33rd run with four days of music, carnival games and rides, and, of course, ribs. 1. New dates and a new location In addition to pulling back from the 4th of July and becoming a Father’s Day weekend event, the festival has moved to […]
WHEATON, IL
letsbeardown.com

THIS VIDEO SUMS UP THE REALITY OF GOING OUT IN CHICAGO

Anyone who has ever gone downtown during a weekend night in Chicago knows just how annoying it is to try to find a parking spot in the street. Well, here is a post made by Barstool Chicago that really summarized a night out in Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

World famous Kingston Mines: Family owned for over 50 years

CHICAGO — Chicago is home to the blues and nothing is more synonymous with Chicago Blues than Kingston Mines. According to co-owner Lisa Pellegrino, Kingston Mines was founded in 1968 by her father, Doc Pellegrino. It is the largest and oldest continuously operating blues club in Chicago. Its two...
CHICAGO, IL

