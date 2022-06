DES MOINES — The search for workers to fill open jobs continues to be one of the top priorities in surveys of Iowa businesses. Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend says the numbers for March don’t show a lot of workers leaving one job for another. “In Iowa, it was a 2.6% quit rate, which is the eighth lowest in the country. The national rate was 2.9% in the same time period,” Townsend says.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO