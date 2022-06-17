N64’s Pokemon Snap is Coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Next Week

Xbox users across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can buy one of the Xbox 360's most controversial games again after 12 years. The Xbox 360 is Microsoft's best-selling console of all time, and it's not even close. And it's been the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation counterpart a run for its money. It did this with a plethora of great exclusives and timed exclusives ranging from the Gears of War series to Mass Effect. Beyond exclusivity, there was generally a large collection of great games and new IP during that console generation. Like every generation though, there were also some stinkers, such as Sonic the Hedgehog, more commonly known as Sonic '06.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 26 DAYS AGO