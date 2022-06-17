N64’s Pokemon Snap is Coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Next Week

The Steam Deck now plays and fully supports one of the PS4's biggest exclusives games. Last generation, the PS4 dominated in the exclusives category. Between Bloodborne, Persona 5 Royal, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, The Last of Us Part II, and a few other titles, the PS4 always seemed to have a killer exclusive on the horizon. Over the last couple fo years, some of these PS4 exclusives have begun to shed their PlayStation exclusivity and come to PC. One example of this is Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, which came to PC in 2021, but only this week did it finally come to Steam and Steam Deck with a stealth release.
