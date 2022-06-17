ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

N64’s Pokemon Snap is Coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Next Week

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe N64 classic Pokemon Snap is coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members on June 24th. In this game, you assume the role of Todd Snap, a Pokémon photographer who is summoned by Professor...

