ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Group protests gun violence at Rep. Andrew Clyde's Gainesville office

By Ben Anderson
The Times
The Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09xafE_0gEWf7Da00
Protesters against gun violence stand outside the office of Rep. Andrew Clyde on Friday, June 17, 2022, in Gainesville. - photo by Ben Anderson

Andrew Clyde wasn’t at his downtown office Friday, but that didn’t stop a group of protesters from gathering in the lobby and reading the obituaries of the two teachers and 19 children who were killed in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas on May 24.

Rep. Clyde, R-Athens, owns a gun shop in Athens and describes himself as a staunch defender of the Second Amendment. He is running against Mike Ford, chair of the Hall County Democratic Party, for the U.S House 9th District. The winner will be decided in the Nov. 8 election.

Clyde’s campaign poster features a black assault rifle with a pledge to “protect the 2nd.”

Clyde has said that the solution to school shootings consists in arming school employees, securing the perimeter and establishing a single point of entry.

“We don’t need to harden schools,” Judy Kreps said to a staff assistant working the front desk. “Guns are the problem.”

As a gun shop owner, she said, Clyde “profits by more dead children and more dead teachers.”

Clyde’s staffers said he was in Washington D.C. He could not be reached for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qu0Q5_0gEWf7Da00
SusAn Beaulieu reads from a poster of one of the victims of the Uvalde, Texas, mass shooting during a protest against gun violence at the offices of Rep. Andrew Clyde on Friday, June 17, 2022, in Gainesville. - photo by Ben Anderson

Nine people showed up at Clyde’s congressional office on Washington St. Many of them also attended a march against gun violence last weekend on the square. It was one of hundreds of marches across the country organized by the national organization March for Our Lives, a group founded by survivors of the 2018 high school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Hours after the shooting in Uvalde on May 24, Clyde posted to Facebook promising to protect Americans’ Second Amendment rights. It is not clear whether Clyde had known about the shooting before making the post, or whether he or one of his staffers had written it.

Nonetheless, he had told The Times that it’s not insensitive to defend Second Amendment rights even after a mass shooting like the one in Uvalde.

“Protecting gun rights as a 24-hour 365-day-a-year job,” he told The Times June 11. “I don't see that as being insensitive at all because this is defending a constitutional right.”

The group that gathered Friday in Clyde’s office carried posters of the Uvalde victims and read from the obituaries inscribed on the backs.

They left them stacked up on the front desk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iGW8R_0gEWf7Da00
Judy Kreps reads from a poster of one of the victims of the Uvalde, Texas, mass shooting during a protest against gun violence at the offices of Rep. Andrew Clyde on Friday, June 17, 2022, in Gainesville. - photo by Ben Anderson

Comments / 7

Ben Fausett
3d ago

All for Andrew Clyde. Shopped at his store for years, since before the new store on the main road. He supports the 2nd, knowing is important to the defense of the rest of the Constitution and its Amendments, as well as supporting our veterans.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXIA 11 Alive

Jan. 6 Committee hearings put Georgia in the spotlight

ATLANTA — UPDATE: The hearings have concluded. You can watch Raffensperger's and Sterling's testimony in the video player above. The proceedings will begin at 1 p.m. ET, and out of four announced panelists who will testify before the committee on Tuesday, three are from the Peach State. They include...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gainesville, GA
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Clyde, TX
Gainesville, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Gainesville, TX
WABE

Local Educator Forced Out of Job in Cherokee County

On Tuesday’s edition of “Closer Look” veteran journalist and ProPublica reporter Nicole Carr discusses her latest piece report that focuses on Cecelia Lewis, a Black educator who was forced out of a job in Cherokee County. According to the article, co-published for the PBS program FRONTLINE, Lewis...
2022 Election Expert

Notice of Jun 21 Georgia's 6th Congressional District Election

The 6th Congressional District of Georgia covers all or part of Fulton County, DeKalb County, Cobb County. All U.S. House districts, including the 6th Congressional District of Georgia, are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary was scheduled for May 24, 2022, and a primary runoff is scheduled for June 21, 2022. A general runoff election is scheduled for December 6, 2022. The filing deadline was March 11, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Officers catch drivers traveling 'truly terrifying speeds' on I-75

MORROW, Ga. - Police in Morrow are putting a stark warning on speeders following multiple arrests over the weekend on a Georgia interstate. Sunday night, officers with the Morrow Police Department recorded what they called "truly terrifying speeds" on Interstate 75. Officials say four separate violators were stopped traveling faster...
MORROW, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence#School Shootings#Washington St Many#The National Organization
nomadlawyer.org

Milton: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Milton, Georgia

Milton is an area that has major tourist attractions, both for domestic and international tourists because it is closer to Atlanta. The city is ranked as one of the top cities for residents. Mode of Transport. Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), manages all improvements to state routes, even if they...
MILTON, GA
WGAU

Voters settle runoff races in Athens, around the state

Today is another election day in Athens, with voters in District 5 going to the polls to settle a runoff between Athens-Clarke County Commission candidates Dexter Fisher and Matt Pulver. There is also a School Board runoff in Oconee County, a race that pits Julie Mauck against Ryan Hammock. They...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
valdostatoday.com

Deputy sheriff arrested for Violation of Oath

BARROW CO. – A Barrow County deputy sheriff was arrested and charged with accessing data of an arrestee without a legitimate law enforcement purpose. Derrick Jeffery Turner, 43, of Winder, GA, is arrested and charged with Computer Invasion of Privacy and Violation of Oath of a Public Officer. On May 18, 2022, the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate a possible criminal misconduct of Turner, who was employed as a deputy sheriff. It was believed that Turner accessed the personal data of an arrestee without a legitimate law enforcement purpose.
BARROW COUNTY, GA
Nationwide Report

71-year-old Eric Nuzie, 66-year-old Karen Nuzie dead, 11-year-old boy injured in a crash (Cherokee County, GA)

71-year-old Eric Nuzie, 66-year-old Karen Nuzie dead, 11-year-old boy injured in a crash (Cherokee County, GA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 71-year-old Eric Nuzie and 66-year-old Karen Nuzie, both from Tallahassee, Florida, as the victims who lost their lives following a traffic collision that also injured an 11-year-old boy and three others on Sunday in Cherokee County. The fatal single-vehicle crash took place at about 4:30 p.m. on Yellow Creek Road, outside Ball Ground, Georgia [...]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

UGAPD blotter: Man trespasses in tennis stadium, attempted car theft and more

A 47-year-old man was barred from all University of Georgia property for 180 days after trespassing on the Dan Magill Tennis Complex and entering the football practice fields, according to a report by the University of Georgia Police Department. UGAPD received a report of an intoxicated man who had entered...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies seek identity of theft suspect in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - Jackson County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a person of interest in connection to a theft on Pond Fork Church Road. Officers say the incident occurred on Sunday, June 19, 2022, between 7:40 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., where multiple items were stolen from the Pond Fork Church Road area near Holly Springs Road.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
7K+
Followers
179
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy