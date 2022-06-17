Community Survey on the future of Downtown Parks

The City of Beaverton and Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District are partnering to bring more parks to downtown by creating a Downtown Parks and Open Spaces Plan. To create this plan, we are engaging community members to learn about...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Designers of a new commercial building in downtown Portland have built what's called a 'living building,' meaning everything about it is 100% sustainable. Located at the corner of Southwest 1st Avenue and Pine Street, the PAE Living Building is the "first developer-driven and largest commercial urban Living Building in the world," according to developers. The building is designed to last 500 years and survive a major earthquake.
Your browser does not support the audio element. If you look up the corner of Southeast 34th Avenue and Southeast Belmont Street in Portland on Google Street View, you’ll see a man sitting on a stoop outside the Belmont Market. He’s wearing khakis and a blue jacket with a white button up shirt underneath. His face is blurred out, but it seems like he’s just perked up, looking back at the car-mounted camera in front of him.
Last week’s WW cover story examined a novel concept for getting services to unhoused people: making a list of who they are and what they need. A New York-based nonprofit has promised Portland officials that such a strategy can effectively eliminate homelessness (“The List,” June 8). Several elected officials, led by Multnomah County Commissioner Sharon Meieran, see the strategy called Built for Zero as a long-awaited salvation. Others, including former mayoral staffer Tera Hurst, hear echoes of Nazi Germany. Here’s what our readers had to say:
Gerald Mildner, professor emeritus at Portland State University who used to direct the school's Center for Housing, expects home values to increase, but not nearly to the tune of 12% annual increase seen in recent years.
The development is part of an ongoing rush by commercial developers in this fast-growing part of town.A new Providence Heath & Services hospital is set to open in South Hillsboro later this year. Construction on the 118,000-square-foot healthcare facility at Reed's Crossing has been ongoing and now the organization is preparing for opening by the end of the summer. The new location will offer primary and urgent care, with clinics opening on the week of Aug. 8. "Providence Health Center — Reed's Crossing will provide urgent care services while also focusing on integrated wellness and disease prevention," said...
As the latest version of the proposed Interstate Bridge replacement between Portland and Vancouver moves toward votes at Metro, Multnomah County and the city of Portland, critics from more than two dozen environmental, transportation and social justice organizations went on the attack last week. They claim the project would worsen...
The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. In 60s, Portland's city elites and developers laid waste to vast stretches of North Portland, Albina, the SW Italian neighborhood, and neighborhoods where Memorial Coliseum sits today. In the...
The June 15 article “Downtown Portland office buildings hit the market as tenants move out, rents drop” about the declining state of downtown commercial real estate is just one more nail in the coffin of failed Portland. Homeless camps abound, with no solution in sight and lots of rhetoric but no action. Lawlessness remains the rule rather than the exception, with riots, vandalism, arson and gun violence dominating the news daily. Our form of city government is the laughingstock of other similar-sized cities across the country. It just plain doesn’t work, with feckless, incompetent, so-called leaders going through the motions with no productive results. And the unnecessary layer of the Metro government clown show stumbles along trying to justify its existence. Portland is over, it’s done – you can put a fork in it. Not coming back anytime soon.
Closures and schedule changes for Juneteenth. The federal holiday is observed Monday, June 20. Here’s how libraries, government offices, the U.S. Postal Service and transportation services have adjusted schedules. Government offices:. Federal offices and courts - closed Monday. Oregon and Washington state offices and courts - closed Monday. Portland...
Author’s Note: Welcome back to Hillsboro@20, a weekly recount of my thoughts and experiences as a 20-year-old living in Hillsboro, OR. In this third installment, I share my experience clam digging. So take some time and enjoy the read. Following nearly an entire year of prohibition, razor clam digging...
Spending more money to reduce homelessness would not necessarily reduce the number of people living on the streets, a nationally recognized expert warned regional homeless advocates on Friday, June 17.
Sherwood's first hotel within its city limits was the Hampton by Hilton Sherwood Portland, which opened in 2020Sherwood could find itself with a second hotel next to Langer's Entertainment Center, along with a new mini-storage facility. The application calls for a 100-room hotel along with a proposed skybridge connecting the hotel to the entertainment complex. The hotel would be located just east of the current entertainment center. The name of the proposed hotel is still under consideration, according to Matt Langer. Opened in 2019, the 54,000-square-foot Langer's Entertainment Center features bowling, a rock wall, arcade, high ropes course, laser...
The storied school has seen several campuses in the downtown area over the last 153 years.Lincoln was the first Portland high school and is still the only one in downtown. It has occupied six locations over the past years 153 years and is about to move into its newest one. With an initial enrollment of 45 students, Portland High School was established in 1869 on the top floors of North Central School. It was located on Block 80 of Couch's Addition, bounded by Northwest 11th and 12th avenues, and Couch and Davis streets. When the school outgrew the space...
A student columnist asks: Will traditions such as 'Color Wars' have the same impact in the new school? There are bound to be some quirky and maybe outdated aspects of a school built in 1952. The current Lincoln building was erected at that time and is certainly no exception. The building has withstood the test of seventy years of wear and tear from high school students. Although the bathrooms may be falling apart and tiles may be missing from the ceilings, the old Lincoln building carries a sort of charm that surely will be missed. As Lincoln receives its...
The price of Portland area homes continues to climb: Comparing 2022 to 2021 through May, the median sale price has increased 12% from $490,200 to $549,000, according to the latest report from the regional listing service RMLS. How can home shoppers find the most bang for their buck? Location is...
