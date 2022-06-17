ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

Community Survey on the future of Downtown Parks

thprd.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Beaverton and Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District are partnering to bring more parks to downtown by creating a Downtown Parks and Open Spaces Plan. To create this plan, we are engaging community members to learn about...

www.thprd.org

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KGW

'Living building' opens in Portland's Old Town neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — Designers of a new commercial building in downtown Portland have built what's called a 'living building,' meaning everything about it is 100% sustainable. Located at the corner of Southwest 1st Avenue and Pine Street, the PAE Living Building is the "first developer-driven and largest commercial urban Living Building in the world," according to developers. The building is designed to last 500 years and survive a major earthquake.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Remembering Leroy’s stoop: Mural project honors longtime member of Portland’s houseless community

Your browser does not support the audio element. If you look up the corner of Southeast 34th Avenue and Southeast Belmont Street in Portland on Google Street View, you’ll see a man sitting on a stoop outside the Belmont Market. He’s wearing khakis and a blue jacket with a white button up shirt underneath. His face is blurred out, but it seems like he’s just perked up, looking back at the car-mounted camera in front of him.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Readers Respond to a Pledge to End Homelessness by Collecting Data on Unhoused People

Last week’s WW cover story examined a novel concept for getting services to unhoused people: making a list of who they are and what they need. A New York-based nonprofit has promised Portland officials that such a strategy can effectively eliminate homelessness (“The List,” June 8). Several elected officials, led by Multnomah County Commissioner Sharon Meieran, see the strategy called Built for Zero as a long-awaited salvation. Others, including former mayoral staffer Tera Hurst, hear echoes of Nazi Germany. Here’s what our readers had to say:
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Providence hospital preparing to open in South Hillsboro

The development is part of an ongoing rush by commercial developers in this fast-growing part of town.A new Providence Heath & Services hospital is set to open in South Hillsboro later this year. Construction on the 118,000-square-foot healthcare facility at Reed's Crossing has been ongoing and now the organization is preparing for opening by the end of the summer. The new location will offer primary and urgent care, with clinics opening on the week of Aug. 8. "Providence Health Center — Reed's Crossing will provide urgent care services while also focusing on integrated wellness and disease prevention," said...
HILLSBORO, OR
WWEEK

Critics Warn New Interstate 5 Bridge Would Loom Over Vancouver Waterfront

As the latest version of the proposed Interstate Bridge replacement between Portland and Vancouver moves toward votes at Metro, Multnomah County and the city of Portland, critics from more than two dozen environmental, transportation and social justice organizations went on the attack last week. They claim the project would worsen...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

A city with no soul.

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. In 60s, Portland's city elites and developers laid waste to vast stretches of North Portland, Albina, the SW Italian neighborhood, and neighborhoods where Memorial Coliseum sits today. In the...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: The latest sign of Portland’s decline

The June 15 article “Downtown Portland office buildings hit the market as tenants move out, rents drop” about the declining state of downtown commercial real estate is just one more nail in the coffin of failed Portland. Homeless camps abound, with no solution in sight and lots of rhetoric but no action. Lawlessness remains the rule rather than the exception, with riots, vandalism, arson and gun violence dominating the news daily. Our form of city government is the laughingstock of other similar-sized cities across the country. It just plain doesn’t work, with feckless, incompetent, so-called leaders going through the motions with no productive results. And the unnecessary layer of the Metro government clown show stumbles along trying to justify its existence. Portland is over, it’s done – you can put a fork in it. Not coming back anytime soon.
PORTLAND, OR
hillsboroherald.com

Family Trip From Hillsboro Leads To Bounty

Author’s Note: Welcome back to Hillsboro@20, a weekly recount of my thoughts and experiences as a 20-year-old living in Hillsboro, OR. In this third installment, I share my experience clam digging. So take some time and enjoy the read. Following nearly an entire year of prohibition, razor clam digging...
HILLSBORO, OR
The Times

Developer eyes second hotel for Sherwood

Sherwood's first hotel within its city limits was the Hampton by Hilton Sherwood Portland, which opened in 2020Sherwood could find itself with a second hotel next to Langer's Entertainment Center, along with a new mini-storage facility. The application calls for a 100-room hotel along with a proposed skybridge connecting the hotel to the entertainment complex. The hotel would be located just east of the current entertainment center. The name of the proposed hotel is still under consideration, according to Matt Langer. Opened in 2019, the 54,000-square-foot Langer's Entertainment Center features bowling, a rock wall, arcade, high ropes course, laser...
Lake Oswego Review

Where in the world is Lincoln High School?

The storied school has seen several campuses in the downtown area over the last 153 years.Lincoln was the first Portland high school and is still the only one in downtown. It has occupied six locations over the past years 153 years and is about to move into its newest one. With an initial enrollment of 45 students, Portland High School was established in 1869 on the top floors of North Central School. It was located on Block 80 of Couch's Addition, bounded by Northwest 11th and 12th avenues, and Couch and Davis streets. When the school outgrew the space...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Column: Classmates reflect on the old building

A student columnist asks: Will traditions such as 'Color Wars' have the same impact in the new school? There are bound to be some quirky and maybe outdated aspects of a school built in 1952. The current Lincoln building was erected at that time and is certainly no exception. The building has withstood the test of seventy years of wear and tear from high school students. Although the bathrooms may be falling apart and tiles may be missing from the ceilings, the old Lincoln building carries a sort of charm that surely will be missed. As Lincoln receives its...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

