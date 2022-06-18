19th NC Blueberry Festival is officially underway in Burgaw
By Celeste Smith
WWAY NewsChannel 3
4 days ago
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Blueberry Festival kicked off on Friday in Burgaw, for the first time in more than two years. The Blueberry Festival had a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, and many residents are excited about the festival’s return to the town....
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After two years of pandemic shutdowns, Wilmington Police’s Demo Day was back for its 25th year Tuesday. According to Chief Donny Williams, the day draws a big crowd and is vital for community relations. “We want to do what we can to remove dangerous...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Juneteenth celebrations are coming to a close, after a weekend full of in-person events for the first time in two years, due to the pandemic. Last year, President Biden signed a bill into law declaring Juneteenth a national holiday. Dozens of events were held in Wilmington and across southeastern North Carolina.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A second area fireworks display has been canceled due to that deadly explosion in Lenoir County ten days ago. Franklin County says its Independence Day fireworks will not take place because they don’t have enough time to find replacements. On June 10th, property owner...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Several volunteers with the Pleasure Island Sea Turtle Project spent time early this morning ensuring the survival of dozens of sea turtle eggs buried at Freeman Park. The members of the organization headed to the beach around midnight after a tip from a Carolina...
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Since the fall of 2021, the Cape Fear Housing Coalition has been working alongside Wilmington Housing Authority staff and other concerned community groups to assist the households displaced by mold and other hazards. Efforts have included donating meals, special holiday giveaways, organizing advocacy efforts, and...
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council adopted the $251 million balanced budget for the fiscal year 2023, which goes into effect July 1st. The city’s plan guided the development of the budget, which prioritizes affordable housing, infrastructure improvements, and providing high-quality core services. Council is investing $2.15...
KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An African American Heritage Festival will be held this weekend in Duplin County. The event will be held at 227 Summerlin Crossroad Road in Kenansville. It runs Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Big Zion AME Zion Church. For more information, contact Desi Campbell at 910-882-3851. Click here to […]
Kinston, N.C. (WITN) -A free community event is being held in Kinston for members of the community to enjoy. The even called “Our Community Cares” is taking place Saturday June 18th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lenoir County Health Department. There will be food, live...
RALEIGH - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced last Wednesday that cabinet manufacturer Design Mode Cabinetry will create 139 new jobs in Duplin County. DMC will invest more than $13 million to establish a manufacturing facility in Warsaw. It will design, manufacture and distribute entry-level and mid-level frameless cabinets for single-family kitchens and multi-family developments.
HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — A scholarship golf tournament took over the Castle Bay Golf Course on Thursday, June 16th, 2022, just ahead of the Juneteenth Holiday. The event was held by the non-profit called, “100 Black Men of Coastal North Carolina”. The organization is dedicated to improving...
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Today is not only the start of summer, it’s also National Selfie Day!. Several members of the WWAY news team decided to get in on the fun, taking selfies in a variety of locations. This year marks the 9th annual selfie day, which began...
Today, our host Christina Dees ventured out to Southport to visit a place which could be dubbed Charcuterie Board Central. Southport Cheese Shoppe, owned and operated by Lisa is a one stop shop for everything charcuterie. From cheese, to breads, meats, Olive Oils, spreads and gifts, this place is a must visit if you are coming to Southport. If you’re thinking of creating a charcuterie board for your next party endeavor, or just looking for a rare cheese finds, visit Southport Cheese Shoppe, and be sure to keep Lisa’s words in mind “people eat with their eyes first”. So, come by today and pick out your favorites for your next get together, or just enjoy them by yourself. Whatever your method, Southport Cheese Shoppe has you covered.
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Jacksonville is preparing for its annual Action Plan public input meeting, which is scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m. at Jacksonville City Hall. City officials are encouraging residents to participate in the meeting. Jacksonville is receiving a Community Development Block Grant totaling more than $359,000, and the city […]
One hundred and fifty families are still displaced because of mold problems in their public housing units, many living in hotels. But WHA’s new executive director, Tyrone Garrett, promised to cut costs and get 98 units back online within six months. “To be totally honest, this is our plan...
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There has been a changing of the guards in Brunswick County. Six new police chiefs have been sworn in all within the last year: Leland, Boiling Spring Lakes, Shallotte, Navassa, Northwest, and Oak Island. These departments have seen exponential growth in their respective cities as Brunswick County is growing at a pace that’s one of the fastest in the state.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Emergency crews extinguished a house fire Tuesday in Wilmington. Crews responded to a report of a fire in the 300 block of N. Hampton Road at approximately 11:30 a.m. According to the Wilmington Fire Department, flames were visible when crews arrived at the scene, and the...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Fourth of July might look different this year with restrictions being relaxed on social distancing and more family and public events, so Columbus County Emergency Services is sending a message to its citizens that fireworks are dangerous. They say nothing is worth the...
The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 20, at the New Hanover County Historic Courthouse, 24 North Third St., Room 301. You can find the full agenda here. Watch the meeting online at the county’s YouTube page. Agenda items:. The latest...
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners voted in favor of its reccomended Fiscal Year 2023 budget, including increases to certain water and sewer fees. Water and sewer rates have not been changed from the increase which began on January of 2022, but certain installation and inspection...
Comments / 0