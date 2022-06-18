19th NC Blueberry Festival is officially underway in Burgaw

Today, our host Christina Dees ventured out to Southport to visit a place which could be dubbed Charcuterie Board Central. Southport Cheese Shoppe, owned and operated by Lisa is a one stop shop for everything charcuterie. From cheese, to breads, meats, Olive Oils, spreads and gifts, this place is a must visit if you are coming to Southport. If you’re thinking of creating a charcuterie board for your next party endeavor, or just looking for a rare cheese finds, visit Southport Cheese Shoppe, and be sure to keep Lisa’s words in mind “people eat with their eyes first”. So, come by today and pick out your favorites for your next get together, or just enjoy them by yourself. Whatever your method, Southport Cheese Shoppe has you covered.

SOUTHPORT, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO