PRIDE: West Seattle Junction flags will be up Saturday

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Pride month continues, you might have wondered if the West Seattle Junction Association will display rainbow flags...

WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 13 notes

(‘Jay’ the bald eagle, photographed by David Hutchinson) Here’s what’s ahead for your Sunday, which is Father’s Day as well as Juneteenth, which is a city and federal holiday this year for the first time:. CLOSURE: Most government services are observing Juneteenth on Monday, with...
YOU CAN HELP: Post-cleanup community cleanup Monday along SW Andover

Erik Bell, who organizes community cleanups at least once a week in West Seattle, has an invitation for you tomorrow, if you have Juneteenth off – a community cleanup to follow up on the city cleanup of the SW Andover/28th RV encampment. Here’s the invitation for the 10 am-noon Monday cleanup, in case you haven’t already seen it in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Juneteenth Monday notes

6:07 AM: Good morning; welcome to Monday, June 20th, the day most government facilities/offices are observing the new local/federal Juneteenth holiday. Partly sunny forecast, high around 70. BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES. Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedule; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations. The West Seattle Water...
COUNTDOWN: 1 month until West Seattle Summer Fest! Here are the highlights, including changes and additions

Our area’s biggest party of the year is now just a month away – West Seattle Summer Fest in The Junction, Friday-Sunday, July 15-17. The music lineup is already out, as we reported three weeks ago. But that’s just part of the fun, We talked this week with West Seattle Junction Association executive director Chris Mackay about what’s different this year – and what’s not.
HELPING: Camp Second Chance residents go shoe-shopping with Fauntleroy Church assistance

We’ve reported before on Fauntleroy Church‘s support of Camp Second Chance, the city-sanctioned tiny-home encampment in southeast West Seattle. The support led to a shopping trip at Big 5 Sporting Goods in Westwood Village on Friday, which provided major discounts for church contributions to help buy shoes for camp residents. Fauntleroy Church volunteer Judy Pickens tells the story:
Why park grass is so tall, and what else we learned at Alki Community Council’s June meeting

SEATTLE PARKS’ CREW CHIEF: Insights beyond Alki were shared by Kristy Darcy, recently promoted to crew chief for Seattle Parks’ southwest area, a position left open when Carol Baker retired from a 40+-year career. First – for everyone wondering about the tall grass at local parks – for one thing, it’s growing faster than usual everywhere because of the wet, cool weather. For two, even though they’ve just done a lot of hiring, they still don’t have all the staff they need to keep up with the 85 parks and 13 athletic fields for which they’re responsible. They’re trying their best to catch up, though.
COUNTDOWN: Highland Park Improvement Club ‘Reset Fest’ on fire anniversary next Saturday

Rather than grieving on the first anniversary of the fire that ravaged its community-owned building, Highland Park Improvement Club is throwing a party. Next Saturday is June 25th, one year since the early-morning HPIC fire. That afternoon and evening, at nearby Riverview Playfield (7226 12th SW), HPIC is presenting Reset Fest, with live music, food, and fun for all ages. (So far the forecast looks promising – sunny and 70s.) It’s also a chance for you to see and hear about the plans for HPIC’s rebuild (here’s our most-recent report) – architect Matt Wittman will be there to present the design and answer questions. Plus, the celebration is a fundraiser as HPIC, a volunteer-run nonprofit organization, starts seeking what it’ll take to rebuild beyond the basic insurance coverage. Be at Riverview for the party between 2 pm and 7 pm next Saturday.
SATURDAY: What you’ll see at two-hour Morgan Junction Community Festival

(WSB photo from Morgan Junction Community Festival 2019) for the return of its volunteer-powered Morgan Junction Community Festival tomorrow (Saturday, June 18th), the Morgan Community Association decided to keep things short and sweet. So it’s a two-hour event, 11 am to 1 pm, at Morgan Junction Park (6413 California SW), starting with the ever-effervescent Bubbleman at 11 am, followed by acoustic music by Gary Benson, with community tabling throughout. So far seven organizations are tabling – including us – so you’ll have a chance to talk with:
AS-IT-HAPPENED COVERAGE: Morgan Junction Community Festival’s comeback

11:02 AM: We’re at Morgan Junction Park (6413 California SW), where the first Morgan Junction Community Festival since 2019 has just begun. As we’ve been previewing, the Morgan Community Association is presenting is an abbreviated edition – just two hours, until 1 pm. Two performers are scheduled – longtime festival favorites – The Bubbleman (who’s about to start), and acoustic musician Gary Benson. About half a dozen community organizations are here tabling too (as are we). Updates to come!
FOLLOWUP: Eco-blocks installed along former Andover/28th RV-encampment site

Two days after the city cleared the mostly-RVs encampment site along SW Andover/28th SW, eco-blocks were installed this morning. The neighboring West Seattle Health Club had announced pre-sweep that to “avoid the return of the encampment, the West Seattle Health Club is partnering with our neighboring businesses to place cement eco-blocks along the surrounding area.” After a tip early this morning, we went over around 7:30 am and found two workers in gear from neighboring Nucor finishing the placement, which they said they’d started about two hours earlier.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: E-bike theft; car prowler on wheels

This happened along Fairmount Avenue. The police report # is 22-913449. CAR PROWLER ON WHEELS: Brianna reports, “Around 8 pm (Saturday), I saw a white Honda Civic driving down 21st Avenue SW from Trenton to Roxbury; vehicle would slow down and try each car door to see if unlocked.” Brianna says the car’s plate started with CCJ5.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Street attack; stolen vehicle; charges filed in three cases

STREET ATTACK: According to a brief summary from Seattle Police, a person was walking in the 5000 block of California SW, south of The Junction, around 6 am Thursday, when he was attacked. The report says a person described only as male approached him, demanded money, and hit him in the jaw, then striking him with a baseball bat, knocking him out. The victim regained consciousness and walked home, then notifying authorities. SFD responded to treat him, and then he was taken to the hospital via private ambulance. The victim told police nothing was stolen because he wasn’t carrying any cash.
SURVEY: Researchers want to know how you get around and how you shop

The UW Urban Freight Lab has some questions for you, if you can spare a few minutes for a survey. Here’s how they explained it in their note asking if we’d consider publishing the survey link:. In collaboration with the Seattle Department of Transportation, we are currently running...
westseattleblog.com

Reply To: Personal assistant/ Marketer needed URGENTLY

*THIS IS FOR WEST SEATTLE/WHITE CENTER/SOUTH PARK EMPLOYERS ONLY. We know people from West Seattle work all over the region. But because we are offering this as a FREE service (while others charge for job listings), we must keep it to LOCAL employers only. *NO “BLIND” ADS. Please include your...
