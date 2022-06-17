ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mourning The Death Of Legendary Batman Artist Tim Sale

By Dan Roberts
 2 days ago
It's been a tough year for us comic-book fans. Two legit legends, artists George Perez (New Teen Titans), and Neal Adams (Batman) passed away, weeks apart from each other. And this week the shocking news that iconic comic artist, Seattle-based Tim Sale, has joined them in that 4-color print-shop in the...

Seattle, WA
