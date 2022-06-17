ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Injured In Possible Hate Crimes Following Two Residential Arsons In Baltimore

By Jax Miller
 4 days ago
Police officials in Baltimore are investigating two separate fires that injured several people in what may have been a targeted attack against LGBTQ+ supporters. On Wednesday morning, the Baltimore City Fire Department and the Baltimore Police Department responded to two separate fires on East 31st Street in the Abell neighborhood of...

