Several months ago my 13-year-old daughter snooped in my old emails, trying to find out the identity of her biological father. What she found out, instead, was that my father tried very hard to convince me to have an abortion when I was pregnant with her. I was 19, working part-time and attending community college, and had just moved in with a friend after my father and mother threw me out. I would only communicate with them by email, and the exchange got pretty heated and nasty. But I stood my ground and had my daughter as a single mom.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO