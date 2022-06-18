ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's a list of 2022 Juneteenth events happening in the Bay Area

This year marks the 156th anniversary of Juneteenth, the holiday that recognizes the first day of freedom for enslaved Africans in Texas and commemorates the end of slavery in the United States as a whole.

RELATED: How to talk to your kids about Juneteenth

Check out our list below of events across the Bay Area honoring Juneteenth:

June 17

'The Joy Protocol' at the Bayview Opera House

The Bayview Opera House will host the premiere of "The Joy Protocol," a collaboration between San Francisco choreographer Gregory Dawson and jazz musician and composer Richard Howell.

June 16-18, 8pm, $15-$50. Details here .

June 18

Afrocentric Oakland's Juneteenth Weekend

This two-part Lake Merritt celebration is kicking off Saturday with the Pan-African Wellness Fest. It features guided meditation, yoga, Tai Chi, self-defense, spoken word performances, interactive art installations, a youth zone, keynote speakers, Black excellence awards and vendors.

Lake Merritt Amphitheater. June 18, 12-8 p.m., $5. Details here .

JuneteenthSF Freedom Celebration

Juneteenth San Francisco Celebration in the Fillmore will have carnival rides, hair & fashion Show, car show, giveaways and more.

1330 Fillmore Street, June 18 at 11 a.m. Details here .

Juneteenth With MoAD

San Francisco's Museum of the African Diaspora is hosting in-person and virtual events. Virtual events include a panel of artists discussing representation and equality paired with revolutionary music and a presentation from Dr. Daina Ramey Berry on the history of the Transatlantic slave trade through to the emancipation of enslaved people in America. In person, the museum will host St. Gabriel's Celestial Brass Band as they lead a second-line procession and performance.

Admission to MoAD's current exhibitions will also be free all day. June 18, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Details here .

52nd Annual Sonoma County MLK Juneteenth Community Festival

This festival will have live music, food, a basketball tournament, arts and crafts, dominoes, spoken word performances and Zumba. There will also be a march from Julliard Park to Martin Luther King Park to honor Sonoma County activist Vince Harper.

Martin Luther King Park. June 18, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Details here .

East Oakland Futures Festival

This block party along the Scraper Bike Way will celebrate East Oakland's food, arts, tech and culture with an Afrocentric tilt. A community bike ride will kick off the event.

June 18, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Details here .

June 19

Afrocentric Oakland's Juneteenth Weekend

Sunday, Afrocentric Oakland will host its Fam Bam celebration. "Fam Bam X" will have live performances from DJs, art displays, a youth zone, PanAfrican vendors, and a Black Father's Day tribute.

Lake Merritt Amphitheater. June 19, 12 p.m.- 8 p.m., $20. Details here .

'BLACK AS U R' screening at the Castro Theatre

In this documentary, filmmaker Micheal Rice explores racism and homophobia within Black communities and the unique challenges faced by those who hold both queer and Black identities.

Castro Theatre, June 19, 6:15 pm, $17.50. Details here .

Juneteenth Xtreme Hip Hop with Coach Jay, Bonz, and Amber

STEP with PRIDE at the Juneteenth Xtreme Hip Hop with Coach Jay, Bonz, and Amber INSIDE the Solano Town Center (Fairfield Mall). Xtreme Hip Hop is a fun, high-energy aerobic step class. We will step, move, and groove to old and new school hip hop. All ages and fitness levels are welcome.

June 18 at 10 a.m. Details here .

June 19

East Bay Regional Parks Juneteenth Events

There's a Juneteenth Celebration Hike at Coyote Hills Regional Park in Fremont celebrating Black contributions and achievements throughout history and in the fields of science, conservation, and art. Ardenwood Historic Farm in Fremont will host an all-ages baseball game. At the Father's Day and Juneteenth Celebration at Crown Memorial State Beach in Alameda, there will be a story circle at the top of every hour and craft-making throughout the day at the Crab Cove Visitor Center.

June 19. Details here .

Bayview Juneteenth Father's Day

Join in on Sunday, June 19th at Gilman Park in San Francisco for amazing food vendors, the Black Millionaire Marketplace, live performances, amusement park rides for children, and many other community resources and activities.

Gilman Park, June 19. Details here

Juneteenth Run w/ Black Men Run

Black Men Run will be leading a group run to remember and reflect on Juneteenth. There will be a 5k and 5k+ option and the run is open to runners of all levels and abilities. Post-run you will meet up in the Presidio store to connect and hear a few words about the impact of Juneteenth on the Black Men Run community.

Sports Basement Presidio, June 19, 9 a.m. Details here .

WATCH: Black hymns: The legacy left by the enslaved honored on Juneteenth and every day

The system of slavery destroyed and separated millions of families. The consequences of escaping to freedom kept many slaves from leaving, so they used hymns and spirituals to mentally escape.

See more stories and videos related to Juneteenth here .

