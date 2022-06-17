ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ actor Tyler Sanders dead at 18

Cover picture for the articleActor Tyler Sanders of “9-1-1: Lone Star” has died at the age of 18. An autopsy will be done to determine a cause of death, Pedro Tapia, Sanders’ representative, told Fox News Digital. Tapia confirmed Sanders’ death is being investigated. “Tyler...

