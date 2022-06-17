ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekend: Hazy, Humid and Very Hot

By Meteorologist Olga Breese
kadn.com
 2 days ago

Rain chances are low this evening, aside from a few showers and pop-up storms. Clouds will gradually clear overnight as temperatures fall to the mid 70s. Overnight: Partly Cloudy. Humid. Low: 76. Saturday: Very Hot. Afternoon Storms. High: 97....

www.kadn.com

