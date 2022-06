The Kitch firm is proud to support "Escape to Belle Isle" on Saturday, July 16, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Organized by Kitch attorney Jenna Wright Greenman, "Escape to Belle Isle" is a race benefitting the Ronald McDonald House of Detroit. Every event registration and every dollar raised helps Ronald McDonald House Charities Detroit provide a home away from home for families while their child is hospitalized. Donations and proceeds will help in funding the new housing and rooms for the House, and all services provided to families that use the Ronald McDonald House in times of need.

