Warner Norcross + Judd LLP has awarded scholarships to a total of eight college students through the firm’s Diversity Law, Business and Scholars programs. Eman Naga has received a Diversity Law Scholarship, which is a competitive academic scholarship for students of color administered and awarded by Grand Rapids Community Foundation. Gavin Savercool has been selected for the Clearing Sky Christensen/Warner Norcross + Judd Business Scholarship, given to a student pursuing a business degree and awarded through an endowment at the Grand Rapids Community College Foundation.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO