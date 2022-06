Golden Amore puts animals first with personalized touch, 40 years of experience with canines. When Lori Fuller was laid off from her job during the pandemic, her future was uncertain. Having groomed and trained dogs for 40 years, her children pushed her to pursue what she knew. So, in the beginning of this year, Fuller decided to open Golden Amore. The family-owned business is located at 29730 S.E. Old Ranch Drive in Estacada and offers a spacious setting for dogs that stay the night. Fuller has been working with animals since she was a kid and...

