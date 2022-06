SOUTH PARIS (WGME) -- A South Paris man was arrested Tuesday for his alleged involvement in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The FBI says 61-year-old Todd Tilley has been charged with Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly Conduct a Capitol Building or Grounds and Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

