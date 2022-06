A bar in Chicago's West Loop has been named one of the 50 best watering holes in North America, according to a new list. Kumiko, at 630 W. Lake St., has landed at No. 5 on William Reed's new list of 50 Best Bars in North America. The annual list, released June 7, "provides a ranking of the best bar experiences in the region as voted for by 220 drinks experts from Canada, USA, Mexico and the Caribbean," according to a press release.

