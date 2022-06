(The Center Square) – Maine's top law enforcement officer is asking a state judge to toss out a lawsuit challenging the state's decades-old ban on Sunday hunting. Opponents of the ban filed a lawsuit in state Superior Court in April, arguing the restrictions violate the state's new voter-approved "Right to Food" law and asking the judge to repeal the law. The constitutional amendment declares that Mainers have an "unalienable right to grow, raise, harvest, produce and consume the food of their own choosing."

