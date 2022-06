Click here to read the full article. The winner’s list for the ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Music Awards — taking place Tuesday through June 24 on ASCAP’s social media channels — has been revealed, with Lil Baby getting his second consecutive win as the songwriter of the year. The ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Music Awards recognize the songwriters and publishers behind chart-topping songs in hip-hop, R&B and gospel. Lil Baby has penned multiple hits across the last few years, including “The Big Picture,” “Every Chance I Get,” “Girls Want Girls,” “On Me,” “Rags2Riches 2” and “Wants and Needs.” The R&B/hip-hop and rap...

MUSIC ・ 33 MINUTES AGO