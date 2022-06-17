ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tunkhannock, PA

PIAA softball: Sun plays role in deciding Tunkhannock’s state final showdown

By Tom Robinson For Times Leader
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=349tS8_0gEW44Ub00
Tunkhannock second baseman Ella McNeff makes the catch on a pop-up in the seventh inning Friday. The sun in State College made things tough for players in the field. Fred Adams | For Times Leader

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

STATE COLLEGE — A sixth-inning ball lost in the sun provided foreshadowing for how Tunkhannock’s latest state softball championship bid would get away in the seventh inning Friday at Penn State’s Beard Field.

Ninth hitter Alexis Cole hit a high infield pop-up near where shortstop Emily Schultz started the play. Schultz could not locate the ball in the sun and it dropped in front of her for a what turned out to be a harmless, infield single in a tie game.

The next ball that was hard to find proved much more costly.

The Bison had a runner on first and one out in the bottom of the seventh when Olivia Bender lofted a flyball deep to center field, but high enough for Hannah James, who was having a strong game defensively, to get close to it.

In the end, however, James battled the sun and the ball fell.

Ruby Singleton had to wait uncertainly near first while seeing if James could catch the ball, but Singleton still made it to third and Bender reached second base.

Tunkhannock chose to walk the bases loaded to set up a force play and face a struggling hitter, but an Alexis Bumbarger single to shallow left field wound up being enough to end the game and give the Bison a 3-2 victory in the PIAA state Class 4A championship game.

“We tried to put the odds in our favor,” Hegedty said. “It didn’t work out.”

Clearfield outhit Tunkhannock, 11-4, but there were several near misses by the Tigers before Clearfield rallied over the last 2 ½ innings.

Tunkhannock had a runner thrown out at the plate in the second inning.

In the fourth, Paige Marabell was ruled safe by the first-base umpire on a groundball, signaling that the first baseman had pulled her foot.

Marabell had already been replaced by a courtesy runner when umpires conferred and reversed the call for the second out of the inning.

Comments / 1

Related
Times Leader

Mountain Top wins 11-12 game

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Kendall Mendrzycki didn’t allow a single run against Nanticoke, throwing a complete game shutout and leading Mountain Top to a 10-0 victory on Sunday in 11-12-year-old Little League softball action. Londyn Sobeck took the loss for Nanticoke. Sobeck allowed nine...
MOUNTAIN TOP, PA
WTAJ

DuBois Central dominates Halifax to win 1A State Title

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – DuBois Central Catholic continued their dominance in the state tournament by taking down Halifax 12-2 to capture the Class A State Championship. It was the second straight game in the state tournament that the Cardinals won by 10 runs and their third game in their last four contests that they […]
DUBOIS, PA
WJAC TV

Everett baseball wins first ever state championship, DCC takes home silver

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA (WJAC) -- In the first day of state championship baseball and softball two area teams are bringing home medals. In 2A, the Everett Warriors baseball team won their first ever state title with a walk-off win 1-0 over in 9 innings Neshannock. Dubois Central Catholic Cardinals softball...
EVERETT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clearfield, PA
City
State College, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Tunkhannock, PA
Sports
City
Tunkhannock, PA
WNEP-TV 16

All Eyes On The Cavalier Running Back This Coming Fall 2022

SCRANTON, Pa. — The eyes of the college football world will be on Scranton Prep senior running back London Montgomery this season. The Cavalier rushed for over 2,300 yards in 2021 and scored 36 touchdowns and was named the Super 16 Offensive Player of the Year. With just 2 months to go from the start of the high-school football season London is ready now.
SCRANTON, PA
Times Leader

Pittston Area’s Matthews looks to rebound after tough third round at US Open

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Moving day at the U.S. Open came with plenty of obstacles for Brandon Matthews. After a strong start to his first trip to one of golf’s biggest stages — the Pittston Area grad and Dupont native was at even-par through 36 holes — Matthews fell out of contention with a 9-over 79 in Saturday’s third round.
PITTSTON, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Micah Parsons sends message to Penn State linebacker regarding No. 11 jersey

Former Penn State Nittany Lion and current Dallas Cowboy Micah Parsons sent fellow Nittany Lion and true freshman linebacker Abdul Carter a message over Twitter Thursday. The message was sent to address Carter’s jersey number. Parsons offered words of encouragement to Carter, who earned high praise from defensive coordinator Manny Diaz this offseason, per an article written by 247 Sports.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Times Leader

Locastro leads RailRiders past Red Wings

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Rochester Red Wings 5-4 on Sunday afternoon. Tim Locastro went 3-for-4 with three runs batted in and the game-winning solo home run in the bottom of the eighth. Rochester got the scoring started early in the...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexis Cole
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piaa#Penn State#Bison
NorthcentralPA.com

Rap legend Master P makes surprise appearance in Williamsport

Williamsport, Pa. — Hip-hop star and industry mogul Master P spoke Sunday afternoon at Antioch Baptist Church in Williamsport during a program centered around the continuing struggles with drug abuse among young people. Master P recently lost daughter, Tytyana, to what he describe as "struggles with substance abuse and mental health." She was 29. Joining him on stage were several other people, sharing stories about their own struggles or the...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

How PA gas prices have changed the past week

STACKER — Gasoline prices, on average, continued to soar past the $4.50 per gallon mark over the last week and into Monday. Diesel, at $5.55 per gallon, has cooled off by two cents from its record high set on May 18, according to AAA. Experts note that while crude oil prices are down from the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
rumble.com

Boy Catches Bass With RC Boat

Occurred on June 6, 2022 / Benton, Pennsylvania, USA. Info from Licensor: "I took my son fishing at my grandmother's pond in the summertime. He recently got an RC boat for Christmas and wanted to take it over to the pond to try it out. He got the idea to try to tie fishing line to the end of the RC boat and 'troll' with it. He tied on a piece of line about 6 ft. long with a small lure worm and started to troll. He caught 3 bass this day using his RC boat."
BENTON, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

11K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy