PIAA softball: Sun plays role in deciding Tunkhannock’s state final showdown

Tunkhannock second baseman Ella McNeff makes the catch on a pop-up in the seventh inning Friday. The sun in State College made things tough for players in the field. Fred Adams | For Times Leader

STATE COLLEGE — A sixth-inning ball lost in the sun provided foreshadowing for how Tunkhannock’s latest state softball championship bid would get away in the seventh inning Friday at Penn State’s Beard Field.

Ninth hitter Alexis Cole hit a high infield pop-up near where shortstop Emily Schultz started the play. Schultz could not locate the ball in the sun and it dropped in front of her for a what turned out to be a harmless, infield single in a tie game.

The next ball that was hard to find proved much more costly.

The Bison had a runner on first and one out in the bottom of the seventh when Olivia Bender lofted a flyball deep to center field, but high enough for Hannah James, who was having a strong game defensively, to get close to it.

In the end, however, James battled the sun and the ball fell.

Ruby Singleton had to wait uncertainly near first while seeing if James could catch the ball, but Singleton still made it to third and Bender reached second base.

Tunkhannock chose to walk the bases loaded to set up a force play and face a struggling hitter, but an Alexis Bumbarger single to shallow left field wound up being enough to end the game and give the Bison a 3-2 victory in the PIAA state Class 4A championship game.

“We tried to put the odds in our favor,” Hegedty said. “It didn’t work out.”

Clearfield outhit Tunkhannock, 11-4, but there were several near misses by the Tigers before Clearfield rallied over the last 2 ½ innings.

Tunkhannock had a runner thrown out at the plate in the second inning.

In the fourth, Paige Marabell was ruled safe by the first-base umpire on a groundball, signaling that the first baseman had pulled her foot.

Marabell had already been replaced by a courtesy runner when umpires conferred and reversed the call for the second out of the inning.