Melin Celebrates Opening of the First Flagship Store in Laguna Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. - Long Beach will soon unveil its newest beach attraction just in time to kickstart summer. Wibit, an inflatable aquatic playground, opens to the public on June 25 - and it's completely free!. It is configured in an eight-shape, connecting multiple floating play structures including a springboard...
Let the Good Times Flow at Rancho Capistrano Winery. Rancho Capistrano Winery is the largest winery in Orange County. In addition to the 30+ handcrafted wines they produce, this stunning winery also serves up award-winning cuisine to pair with their West Coast wines at locations in San Juan Capistrano and San Clemente. And things are just getting bigger and better: this month, a third location opened in Ladera Ranch and is creating quite the buzz as this beloved OC staple becomes more accessible to locals and visitors alike. Winery Ladera Ranch.
The home at 5 The Colonnade in 1953 seemed to be more of a nod toward the mountains than the sea. It was decidedly rustic, like a “Yellowstone” ranch house.
Last week, the organizers of Band on the Sand announced the cancelation of the long-standing local summer celebration. The Beach House issued the press release on social media, and via the Chamber of Commerce. The release was dated June 9. The first paragraph said: “Wednesday, June 8th. The Beach House,...
The 4.1 million-square-foot project will be a five-story building loaded with robotics and automation a relatively small footprint. That approach could make it possible to build even more warehouse-distribution facilities in a market already oversaturated with them. Who says there’s no longer enough space on the west side of the...
The Yorba Cemetery in Yorba Linda, CABluesnote on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license. I always enjoyed Yorba Linda. A city with a small town community, smiling faces, just a nice place to live and be. Just outside of Los Angeles, (27 miles to be more exact), Yorba Linda has earned its reputation as "one of the best small cities in America". But did you also know it was haunted?
A 1958 Laguna Beach compound with 72 feet of roped-off sand frontage is for sale at $8.995 million. Sited on a more than one-third-acre bluff-side lot at Thousand Steps Beach, it has a main house, a studio and an A-frame beach retreat for a total of 2,900 square feet, three bedrooms and four bathrooms.
Software company Kofax in Irvine has acquired Tungsten Corp., a London-based B2B e-invoicing network that facilitates and streamlines complex invoice-to-pay processes. Financial terms were not disclosed. Kofax software handles masses of written information digitally, such as letting firms automate their invoice processing and accounts payable processes. Tungsten’s platform includes onboarding...
Close your eyes and imagine how Long Beach looked before it was ever called Long Beach. Before our houses and schools were built and before our favorite stores and restaurants were ever thought of. Even before the Spanish established the missions and the ranchos. Picture it — a vast floodplain nestled between the Los Angeles and San Gabriel rivers before they were encased in concrete. Envision a lush wetland teeming with life. With all of the buildings and roadways we’ve built on this land over the past 300 years, it can be difficult to imagine Long Beach ever looking like this. But with a little knowledge about the land and the indigenous people that called it home, it’s easy to see why it’s considered to be sacred.
Home purchases in Orange County fell 24% in May as record-high prices combined with soaring mortgage rates drove a 46% increase in home payments. Across Southern California, 20,470 single-family, condo, existing and new homes sold in six counties, down 5% for the month and down 16% from the past year. The median price in the region was $760,000, unchanged this month and up 13% in 12 months.
Summer events have roared back post-pandemic, and with the Fourth of July just around the corner, that means fireworks shows, parades, and family fun!. Torrance is inviting its residents to enjoy a 25-minute fireworks show on Monday, July 4 starting at 9 p.m. The show will feature patriotic music to complement 1,220 shells being fired, and can be seen the West Parking Lot of the LA County Court House, 825 Maple Ave., and at the LA Galaxy Sports Complex, 555 Maple Ave. Attendance is first come, first serve at both locations, where food, tobacco products, folding chairs with straight legs or spikes, canopies, glass containers, and aluminum cans will be prohibited. The show will also be broadcast live on Spectrum channel 3, Frontier FiOS channel 31, on YouTube.com/TorranceCitiCABLE and TorranceCA.Gov/CABLE.
If you are tuning in to the final round of the 2022 U.S. Open and want to head there next year, you are in luck. Tickets aren’t on sale yet, but here’s how you can get in line by taking a quick couple of minutes to sign up.
June 24 through Aug. 28, 2022 (daily) $10 adults, $7 seniors, $5 for children ages 6 to 12; children under 5 admitted free. Honestly? We don't often associate a celebrated art happening with what's on the ground. There are some unusual exceptions, of course, like the Pasadena Chalk Festival, a...
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Costa Mesa is readying to be a cannabis hub. A couple of years after residents voted in favor of Measure Q, which allowed licensed cannabis retail storefronts and delivery to operate in the city, the Costa Mesa planning commission approved the first conditional use permits for two storefront retail cannabis businesses.
“La Canada Flintridge, also known as ‘The Canyon’ in Spanish, is a city located in Los Angeles County. It is located in the Crescenta Valley in the west edge of Southern California’s San Gabriel Valley. It is home to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.“. The area was...
