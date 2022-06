The Binance Smart Chain (BNB) builders at the Dubai Blockchain Week conference shared plans for the development of the web3 ecosystem, one of the key factor that attracted the creators of BNB2x is that by the end of 2022 ecosystem will have massive growth from the current 4 million active users to 50 million, and 1 billion in next 3 years. Immediately after the conference, which they visited personally, they were inspired by the idea and realized that this was the perfect time to start. As a result, we have BNB2x – a yield farm on the BNB chain that aims to make as many millionaires as possible among BNB Smart Chain users.

