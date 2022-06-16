Pasco Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Land O’ Lakes

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Shots rang out early Monday morning in St. Petersburg leaving two people injured, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Reports of shots fired came in around 1:30 a.m. in the area of 66th Street near 50th Avenue. Deputies say two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – All three suspects have been arrested in the shooting incident which began near the Tropical Smoothie Cafe on SR 54 in Land O’ Lakes on June 15, 2022. According to deputies, the continued investigation led to all suspects being identified
Children in the fifth to eighth grades can learn about the work the Sheriff’s Office does in the Junior Citizens Academy, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook posting. The two-day programs will be on July 21-22 from 1 to 4 p.m., and July 28-29, also...
LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Police Department is currently investigating a death at a local shopping mall Sunday afternoon in North Lakeland. Officers and detectives are on scene at Shoppes of Lakeland shopping center investigating a death they say appear to be a suicide. A taser was deployed by...
TAMPA, Fla. — A man in Ybor City took out a gun and shot four times in the air after a fight happened on Sunday night, law enforcement says. The Tampa Police Department said in a news release they responded to a call involving a fight behind 7th &Grove, 1930 East 7th Avenue before they seen a car leaving the scene in a "careless manner", including the driver running a red light.
A Spring Hill woman was killed and a Spring Hill man was seriously injured in an accident early Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A report says a van driven by a 63-year-old man was going west on State Road 50, east of Mckinney Sink Road. A sedan driven by a 22-year-old woman was going east on State Road 50 at about 2:19 a.m.
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A man who left a fatal crash in Polk County early Friday sped away from deputies at over 100 mph before they where able to arrest him at his home, according to the sheriff’s office. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the hit-and-run crash...
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating a homicide after they say a man’s body was located early Saturday morning. According to the Tampa Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of N. 53rd St. shortly after 12:30 a.m. to investigate a ShotSpotter call. Officers arriving on...
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A long, straight stretch of roadway in St. Petersburg has been the scene of several traffic fatalities. The dangerous spot is Tyrone Boulevard, between 9th Avenue North and 22nd Avenue North. Now, a local resident has asked Spectrum Bay News 9 to see what could be done to make the roadway safer.
Florida Man Arrested For Riding Dirt Bike On Airport Tarmac. An 18 year old told deputies he was just trying to “take in the sun and fresh air.”. He got in through an automatic gate as another vehicle was exiting. Deputies say he passed several restricted and prohibited signs as he made his way toward the tarmac. This Florida Man was disturbing the flow of inbound and outbound aircraft along the way.
OCALA, Fla. - UPDATE:. Jennifer Riegle has been found safe. Police thank the community for your assistance. Ocoee police are asking for the public's help finding 27-year-old Jennifer D. Riegle who has not been seen since Friday afternoon. Police say Jennifer was last seen around noon in the Peach Lake...
