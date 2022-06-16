Pasco Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Land O’ Lakes

Florida Man Arrested For Riding Dirt Bike On Airport Tarmac. An 18 year old told deputies he was just trying to “take in the sun and fresh air.”. He got in through an automatic gate as another vehicle was exiting. Deputies say he passed several restricted and prohibited signs as he made his way toward the tarmac. This Florida Man was disturbing the flow of inbound and outbound aircraft along the way.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO