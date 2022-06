In August 2013, someone robbed and beat 21-year-old Whitney Nicole Sanders in Jacksonville, Florida. Whitney, who goes by the name Nicky, was still healing from the assault on September 20, 2013, when she went to eat at Kelly's Place, a local restaurant at 1352 Kings Road in Jacksonville, with a friend. Around 1:30 am, she told her friend she was going to run across the street to an Exxon gas station. The errand should have taken Whitney five to ten minutes. Whitney never returned. The friend checked the Exxon gas station across the street looking for Whitney, but there was no sign of her.

