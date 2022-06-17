On the Go at Worlds of Sports

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – PulsePDX started as a way for owner Jennifer Nielson to kick up her Zumba classes a notch! Now the group fitness studio offers all kinds of classes with a nightclub feel so people can have a great time while getting in shape, and maybe make some friends along the way.
One person has died following a shooting in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood Monday night. Former Portland Trail Blazers player Caleb Swanigan has died at 25. Former Portland Trail Blazers player and Purdue standout Caleb Swanigan has died at the age of 25. 5 arrested, 16K pounds of marijuana seized during drug...
PORTLAND, Oregon — For 10 days next month, Eugene, Oregon will be the center of the track and field world. The college town will be hosting some of the world's best athletes for the World Athletics Championships. It will be from July 15-24 at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field.
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State women's basketball landed a commitment from class of 2023 Barlow High School guard Kennedie Shuler. The 5-foot-10 Shuler led Barlow to the OSAA 6A state championship game before falling to Beaverton, 54-39. Shuler averaged 12 points per game during her team's playoff run. Shuler is...
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Portland, Oregon from Tripadvisor. Portland, Oregon features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Sunday was Juneteenth - a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in 1865. Juneteenth celebrations returned to the streets of Portland after a two year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this year’s festivities marked an important milestone. The 50-year anniversary...
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Today was right about what we expected weather-wise-- cloudy and cool with a couple brief sprinkles. Portland’s high temp was 68 degrees and only trace amounts of precipitation were recorded around the metro. Although a shower can’t be ruled out for the rest of the...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - After a three-year hiatus because of the pandemic, Portland’s Pride parade was back Sunday. Thousands of people lined Naito Parkway along the city’s waterfront, cheering on the parade, waving flags, and spreading positive energy. Annelise said that it was great to see the city full of life again after three years of the pandemic.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has a new plan when it comes to addressing large homeless encampments – and it sure sounds much like the city’s old plan –– sweep the people out and remove all the tents and belongings. In many ways, it’s a return to...
The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. In 60s, Portland's city elites and developers laid waste to vast stretches of North Portland, Albina, the SW Italian neighborhood, and neighborhoods where Memorial Coliseum sits today. In the...
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. –Caleb “Biggie” Swanigan, one of the best players in the history of Purdue’s basketball program, has died. Swanigan was 25 years old. Fort Wayne, Indiana television station WANE said the Allen County corner office confirmed that Swanigan died of natural causes. “The Purdue...
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s no secret airline prices have skyrocketed, making it challenging to plan and pay for a trip and then once you book one, you’re likely to face more challenges along the way. That’s because there’s been staff shortages, pilot shortages, bad weather and equipment malfunctions, all leading to delays and cancellations.
A national celebration of the end of slavery that has its Oregon roots in a shipyard in the 1940s will be a state holiday for the first time this year. For more than 150 years, African-American communities have celebrated June 19, or Juneteenth, the anniversary of the day in 1865 that Union troops finally arrived […]
The post For the first time, Juneteenth is a state holiday in Oregon appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Vancouver, Washington is home to 182,792 people. Vancouver is located in Clark County. Vancouver residents have an urban suburban feel, and many own their homes. There are many restaurants, coffee shops, parks, and other amenities in Vancouver. Vancouver is home to many young professionals and families. The residents are conservative and tend to be conservative. Vancouver’s public schools are excellent.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A new grocery store in Northeast Portland is ditching the packaging to make the planet and your wallet a little greener! Realm Refillery allows customers to buy exactly how much they need for each product in the store, which features over six hundred items including business based in the Rose City. FOX12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the shop to learn more about how it all works.
The price of Portland area homes continues to climb: Comparing 2022 to 2021 through May, the median sale price has increased 12% from $490,200 to $549,000, according to the latest report from the regional listing service RMLS. How can home shoppers find the most bang for their buck? Location is...
Author’s Note: Welcome back to Hillsboro@20, a weekly recount of my thoughts and experiences as a 20-year-old living in Hillsboro, OR. In this third installment, I share my experience clam digging. So take some time and enjoy the read. Following nearly an entire year of prohibition, razor clam digging...
Comments / 0