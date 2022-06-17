ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the Go at Worlds of Sports

By Ayo Elise
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Worlds of Sports, held in Portland this weekend for the...

PulsePDX takes dance fitness to another level

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – PulsePDX started as a way for owner Jennifer Nielson to kick up her Zumba classes a notch! Now the group fitness studio offers all kinds of classes with a nightclub feel so people can have a great time while getting in shape, and maybe make some friends along the way.
The 2022 Portland Rose Festival Grand Floral Parade

One person has died following a shooting in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood Monday night. Former Portland Trail Blazers player Caleb Swanigan has died at 25. Former Portland Trail Blazers player and Purdue standout Caleb Swanigan has died at the age of 25. 5 arrested, 16K pounds of marijuana seized during drug...
Beavers add Oregon high school star

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State women's basketball landed a commitment from class of 2023 Barlow High School guard Kennedie Shuler. The 5-foot-10 Shuler led Barlow to the OSAA 6A state championship game before falling to Beaverton, 54-39. Shuler averaged 12 points per game during her team's playoff run. Shuler is...
Juneteenth celebrations return to Portland streets

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Sunday was Juneteenth - a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in 1865. Juneteenth celebrations returned to the streets of Portland after a two year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this year’s festivities marked an important milestone. The 50-year anniversary...
Summer arrives in Portland this week

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Today was right about what we expected weather-wise-- cloudy and cool with a couple brief sprinkles. Portland’s high temp was 68 degrees and only trace amounts of precipitation were recorded around the metro. Although a shower can’t be ruled out for the rest of the...
Thousands of people flock to Portland’s Pride parade

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - After a three-year hiatus because of the pandemic, Portland’s Pride parade was back Sunday. Thousands of people lined Naito Parkway along the city’s waterfront, cheering on the parade, waving flags, and spreading positive energy. Annelise said that it was great to see the city full of life again after three years of the pandemic.
A city with no soul.

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. In 60s, Portland's city elites and developers laid waste to vast stretches of North Portland, Albina, the SW Italian neighborhood, and neighborhoods where Memorial Coliseum sits today. In the...
Caleb Swanigan, former Purdue basketball All-American, dies at 25

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. –Caleb “Biggie” Swanigan, one of the best players in the history of Purdue’s basketball program, has died. Swanigan was 25 years old. Fort Wayne, Indiana television station WANE said the Allen County corner office confirmed that Swanigan died of natural causes. “The Purdue...
Skyrocketing prices and flight cancellations bring pain for PDX flyers

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s no secret airline prices have skyrocketed, making it challenging to plan and pay for a trip and then once you book one, you’re likely to face more challenges along the way. That’s because there’s been staff shortages, pilot shortages, bad weather and equipment malfunctions, all leading to delays and cancellations.
For the first time, Juneteenth is a state holiday in Oregon

A national celebration of the end of slavery that has its Oregon roots in a shipyard in the 1940s will be a state holiday for the first time this year. For more than 150 years, African-American communities have celebrated June 19, or Juneteenth, the anniversary of the day in 1865 that Union troops finally arrived […] The post For the first time, Juneteenth is a state holiday in Oregon appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Vancouver : Top 6 Best Places to Visit in Vancouver

Vancouver, Washington is home to 182,792 people. Vancouver is located in Clark County. Vancouver residents have an urban suburban feel, and many own their homes. There are many restaurants, coffee shops, parks, and other amenities in Vancouver. Vancouver is home to many young professionals and families. The residents are conservative and tend to be conservative. Vancouver’s public schools are excellent.
Package free grocery Real Refillery hopes to change the way you shop

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A new grocery store in Northeast Portland is ditching the packaging to make the planet and your wallet a little greener! Realm Refillery allows customers to buy exactly how much they need for each product in the store, which features over six hundred items including business based in the Rose City. FOX12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the shop to learn more about how it all works.
Family Trip From Hillsboro Leads To Bounty

Author’s Note: Welcome back to Hillsboro@20, a weekly recount of my thoughts and experiences as a 20-year-old living in Hillsboro, OR. In this third installment, I share my experience clam digging. So take some time and enjoy the read. Following nearly an entire year of prohibition, razor clam digging...
