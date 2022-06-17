ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Essential Features Your New Home in Florida Needs

luxurytravelmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you’re planning to begin a new chapter in your life and make a move to the Sunshine State, there are a few things you’ll need in order to make the most of this exciting adventure. After all, when it comes to homes in Naples FL, and...

www.luxurytravelmagazine.com

fox35orlando.com

Golf club employee spots bear taking Sunday stroll near Naples course

NAPLES, Fla. - A golf operations employee at The Club at the Strand golf course and country club spotted a large black bear taking a stroll through a residential area of Naples in southwest Florida Sunday. Ross McGee spotted the bear climbing a fence and then walking across a roadway...
NAPLES, FL
10NEWS

Florida woman drowns after getting caught in rip current

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A woman drowned Saturday evening after she was caught in a rip current on Florida's east coast. The 68-year-old from Cocoa Beach went out into an unguarded area of the beach around 8 p.m. when she and other people began to struggle in the water, according to WKMG-TV, citing the Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Can you use disabled parking decals from other states in Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked Monday, “Can I use my disabled parking decal while visiting (Florida) from another...
ORLANDO, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Naples, FL
State
Florida State
Naples, FL
Lifestyle
995qyk.com

70 Year Old Burger Chain Making Tampa Bay Debut

70 Year Old Burger Chain Making Tampa Bay Debut. What’s your favorite? Steak and Shake? Love it. Five Guys? Pretty good. The Bacon Boss in Wesley Chapel? Best of all. Maybe some new competition in Tampa Bay? Well, new if you’ve only been around 7o years. Word is...
TAMPA, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Flurry of ice cream shops opening in Naples area

Just in time for the first day of summer this week and National Ice Cream Month in July, new local ice cream shops are opening with a flurry. Scoops Ice Cream & Acai Bowls opened its third location this spring in East Naples. Co-owners Brandy and Zach Mersch launched their first store three years ago in Pebblebrooke Center followed by a Green Tree Center location in North Naples. Their third shop will have its grand opening this summer next to Empire Bagel Factory in the Flash Car Wash food court, 9995 Tamiami Trail E. The locally owned business won’t have all of Scoop’s 75 flavors of ice cream there but it will have a good selection and offer acai bowls and milkshakes, Zach Mersch said.
NAPLES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Food in ‘bucket previously containing pool sanitizer,’ roaches ‘alive in oven’ among issues that shut 3 restaurants

Cockroaches crawling inside the cracks of kitchen walls and using the drive-through window, plus rice stored in a bucket “previously containing pool sanitizer,” were among the issues that shut two South Florida restaurants last week. State inspectors also forced a temporary closure of a third restaurant due to violations including live flies found swarming around the kitchen and bar. The South ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Florida Fishing Seasons: All You Need to Know

Boasting the “Luckiest Fishing Village in the World” and the “Sportfishing Capital of the World,” the “Sunshine State” is arguably the home of angling in the US. But fishing in Florida is much more than just Destin and Islamorada. From the flats and bays out to the reefs and deepwaters of the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Ocean – not to mention the endless freshwater opportunities – there’s so much to explore! And with such diversity comes non-stop action.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Another round of storms, but more typical for Florida heat

ORLANDO, Fla. – A few storms will be possible Monday, but most of you in the viewing area will be dry. Highs top out in the lower 90s Monday and Tuesday with lower rain chances. The mid-to-upper 90s surge back by the mid-to-latter portion of the upcoming work week.
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridareporter.com

Afternoon Storms Return To Florida Sunday

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) The Juneteenth holiday will bring some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

SWFL celebrates Juneteenth, a new federal holiday

A Southwest Florida community is celebrating a new federal holiday. Juneteenth is the first new federal holiday approved since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983. It is named for June 19, 1865, the date that enslaved black people in Galveston, Texas found out they’d been freed. The Juneteenth...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC Miami

ICYMI: Synagogue Challenges Florida Abortion Law Over Religion, Town of Surfside Not Planning to Fly Rainbow Flag During Pride Month

Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. Synagogue Challenges Florida Abortion Law Over Religion. A new Florida law prohibiting abortion after 15 weeks with some exceptions violates religious freedom rights of Jews in addition to the state constitution's privacy protections, a synagogue claims in a lawsuit.
SURFSIDE, FL
L. Cane

5 Romantic Florida Destinations

Many Americans are traveling again after taking time off during the pandemic. According to the U.S. Travel Association, for the first time in years, travel spending has reached pre-2019 levels, bringing in 100 billion dollars.
FLORIDA STATE

