Essential Features Your New Home in Florida Needs

Just in time for the first day of summer this week and National Ice Cream Month in July, new local ice cream shops are opening with a flurry. Scoops Ice Cream & Acai Bowls opened its third location this spring in East Naples. Co-owners Brandy and Zach Mersch launched their first store three years ago in Pebblebrooke Center followed by a Green Tree Center location in North Naples. Their third shop will have its grand opening this summer next to Empire Bagel Factory in the Flash Car Wash food court, 9995 Tamiami Trail E. The locally owned business won’t have all of Scoop’s 75 flavors of ice cream there but it will have a good selection and offer acai bowls and milkshakes, Zach Mersch said.

NAPLES, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO